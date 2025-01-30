Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HX
Tradegate
30.01.25
09:12 Uhr
3,285 Euro
+0,015
+0,46 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to fourth quarter 2024 results

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA's fourth quarter 2024 results will be released on 13 February 2025 at 07:00 am CET.

Philipp Schramm, CEO and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am the same morning.

The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level. It will also be broadcasted live via: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20250213_8/

For further information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--invitation-to-fourth-quarter-2024-results,c4097610

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-composites-asa-invitation-to-fourth-quarter-2024-results-302364259.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
