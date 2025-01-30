Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gold-Rally Richtung 3.000 $: Der brasilianische Gold-Play, das Sie kennen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B97B | ISIN: NO0010215684 | Ticker-Symbol: KY7
Frankfurt
30.01.25
08:05 Uhr
1,194 Euro
-0,010
-0,83 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKASTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKASTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1861,20610:01
1,1921,20009:39
PR Newswire
30.01.2025 09:30 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akastor ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of the fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, 13 February 2025.

Date and time:
Thursday, 13 February 2025, at 16:30 CET

Please note the updated time for this quarter's presentation.

Presenters:

  • Akastor: Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO, and Øyvind Paaske, CFO
  • HMH: Thomas McGee, CFO, and David Bratton, SVP FP&A and Operational Finance

Link to webcast:

https://akercreativehub.eventcdn.net/events/akastor-audiocast-q4-2024

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event. The presentation material will be published on www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no at 07:00 CET on 13 February.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/akastor-asa/r/akastor-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-fourth-quarter-2024-results,c4097569

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-fourth-quarter-2024-results-302364262.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.