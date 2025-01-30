LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom major BT Group plc (BT_A.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter profit before tax of 427 million pounds grew 1% from last year, primarily due to EBITDA growth.The increase was offset partially by higher net finance costs and increased depreciation and amortization.Adjusted EBITDA was 2.10 billion pounds, up 4% from last year's 2.03 billion pounds.Reported revenue was 5.2 billion pounds, down 3% from the prior year.Adjusted revenue 5.18 billion pounds fell 3% from 5.34 billion pounds a year ago, mainly due to continued challenging non-UK trading conditions in Global and Portfolio channels and weaker handset trading in Consumer.Further, the company reconfirmed its FY25 financial outlook and mid-term guidance.Allison Kirkby, Chief Executive, said, 'BT's continued delivery means we remain on track to deliver our financial outlook for this year and our cash flow inflection to c.£2.0bn in 2027 and c£3.0bn by the end of the decade.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX