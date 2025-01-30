LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L), a British financial advice company, announced that its advisers attracted 5.5 billion pounds of new client investments. This continued the momentum that began to build earlier in the year, bringing annual gross inflows to 18.4 billion pounds, up 20% from 2023.Annual retention of client investments remained high, supporting an improvement in net inflows to 1.5 billion pounds for the final quarter and bringing the total to 4.3 billion pounds for the year.Funds under management (FUM) was 190.21 billion pounds at 31 December 2024 compared to 168.20 billion pounds last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX