Donnerstag, 30.01.2025

WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
Tradegate
30.01.25
11:23 Uhr
3,537 Euro
-0,108
-2,96 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5513,55311:51
3,5513,55411:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2025 07:36 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN delivered on FY 2024 outlook; on track towards mid-term ambitions

Finanznachrichten News
  • FY24 Group service revenues +3.4% y-on-y (+3.1% organic), adj. EBITDA AL of € 2,508m (+3.6% y-on-y, or +3.1% excl. Youfone) and FCF of € 900m
  • Continued Group service revenue growth (+2.5% y-on-y, or +2.0% organic) in Q4, with organic growth across all segments
  • Consumer service revenue grew 4.4% y-on-y in Q4, or +1.0% organic
  • Solid commercial momentum in Consumer driving postpaid (+30k) and broadband (+10k) base growth in Q4
  • Business service revenue grew 2.5% y-on-y in Q4, or +3.1% organic, driven by all divisions
  • Continued to lead the Dutch fiber market; expanded footprint with 574k HP (incl. Glaspoort), record year connecting homes
  • 2025 outlook: Service revenue growth ~3%, adj. EBITDA AL ~€ 2,580m, Capex ~€ 1.25bn and FCF ~€ 910m
  • 7% DPS growth (DPS of € 18.2 cents) and new € 250m share buyback, returning all FCF to shareholders in 2025

Program

12:45 CET: Registration of attendees
13:00 CET: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q4 2024 Results
30/01/2025; 7:30h
KPN-N


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.