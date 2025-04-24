THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke KPN NV (KKPNY.PK), a Dutch telecommunications company, Thursday reported net profit of 169 million euros for the first quarter, 3.5% lower than 175 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by one-off costs related to the launch of Althio.Operating profit decreased 13% to 294 million euros from 337 million euros last year.Adjusted EBITDA AL or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and after lease expenses grew 4.7% to 634 million euros from 605 million euros in the prior year.Adjusted revenues were 1.418 billion euros, 3% up from 1.377 billion euros in the previous year.For 2025, the company continues to expect service revenues to grow about 3% and adjusted EEBITDA AL to be more than 2.6 billion euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX