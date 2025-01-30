ISG Provider Lens report says demand for GenAI and responsible AI frameworks is driving intelligent automation growth

The rise of generative AI (GenAI) and agentic process automation are driving demand for responsible AI frameworks and transforming how businesses in Europe operate, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Intelligent Automation Services for Europe report says GenAI, which uses large language models (LLMs) to analyze vast amounts of data and generate complex outputs, is streamlining operations and enhancing decision-making processes.

"GenAI has the potential to revolutionize intelligent automation, enabling organizations to analyze vast datasets and enhance their operational efficiencies," said Steve Hall, Chief AI Officer, ISG. "Service providers are infusing GenAI capabilities into automation use cases, significantly accelerating innovation."

Enterprise adoption of GenAI is being driven by improved in-house LLM capabilities and industry-specific models, while automation providers are leveraging in-depth industry knowledge to create accelerators, use case libraries, templates and workshops for rapid prototyping, ISG says.

"The demand for intelligent automation services in Europe is rising, particularly within industries such as automotive, healthcare, finance and retail, which are focused on operational efficiency," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Organizations are transitioning toward comprehensive automation solutions rather than traditional, fragmented approaches."

Organizations face significant implementation and scalability challenges, particularly with integrating GenAI within complex ecosystems that include legacy systems and diverse tools. Automation service providers can help address these issues by applying their expertise in technology integration and alignment with automation maturity, the report says.

European enterprises are taking a more risk-averse stance to GenAI in intelligent automation than organizations in North America, due to stringent regulatory frameworks such as the EU AI Act and GDPR. At the same time, regulations are fostering a demand for ethically responsible AI solutions.

The report says the emergence of agentic AI is paving the way for advanced applications in customer service, employee onboarding and supply chain management. Unlike traditional automation solutions that focus on individual tasks, agentic AI represents a shift toward autonomous systems capable of context-aware decision-making with minimal human intervention.

The report also explores other key trends in the intelligent automation services market in Europe, including responsible AI practices and skills shortages faced by enterprises and intelligent automation providers.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Intelligent Automation Services report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 39 providers across 3 quadrants: Intelligent Enterprise Automation, Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) and Next-Gen Automation.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Tietoevry Tech Services, T-Systems and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. Cognizant, HCLTech, Hexaware, TCS and WNS-Vuram are Leaders in two quadrants each. DXC Technology, Eviden (Atos Group), EXL, Genpact, Infosys and Tech Mahindra are Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Tech Mahindra is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant.

In the area of customer experience, Persistent Systems is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among intelligent automation service providers. Persistent Systems earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

