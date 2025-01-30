LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.S.-based Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) on Thursday announced the expansion of its U.S. non-alc portfolio through a new strategic partnership with U.K.-based Fevertree Drinks PLC (FQVTY), a supplier of premium carbonated drinks and mixers.Starting February 1, 2025, Molson Coors would assume exclusive commercialization rights to Fever-Tree's lineup of tonics, ginger beers, cocktail mixers and more in the U.S. and would be responsible for co-manufactured production, marketing, sales and distribution of the brand in the U.S.The company has agreed to acquire an 8.5 percent stake in Fevertree Drinks plc, resulting in Molson Coors becoming Fever-Tree's second largest shareholder.The partnership with Fever-Tree builds on Molson Coors' strong recent momentum in the advancement of its Beyond Beer and premiumization strategy and is seen as a significant step forward in Molson Coors' strategic ambition of becoming a total-beverage company.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX