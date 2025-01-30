Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results

For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Strong performance in the 2024 financial year

LONDON, January 30, 2025 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs ticker: SNI) today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended November 30, 2024. The Company reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $91.4 million with revenue of $709.4 million, compared with a net profit of $98.4 million with revenue of $695.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The net profit for 2024 was $394.8 million with revenue of $2,890.6 million, compared with a net profit of $296.7 million, with revenue of $2,820.2 million in 2023. The prior year was negatively impacted by the MSC Flaminia loss provision of $155.0 million.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with the fourth quarter of 2023, were:

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL) consolidated EBITDA 1 of $212.7 million, up from

$208.4 million, with full year EBITDA of $843.0 million, up from $706.8 million in 2023.

Earnings per share was $1.71, down from $1.84 in the prior year.

Stolt Tankers reported operating profit of $83.4 million, down from $99.8 million.

The STJS average time-charter equivalent (TCE) revenue was $30,185 per operating day, compared to $30,144.

Stolthaven Terminals reported operating profit of $26.2 million, up from $26.0 million.

Stolt Tank Containers reported operating profit of $16.6 million, up from $14.2 million.

Stolt Sea Farm reported an operating profit before fair value adjustment of biomass of $6.1 million, up from $4.2 million.

Stolt-Nielsen Gas reported an operating loss of $11.7 million, compared to a loss of $0.9 million.

Corporate and Other reported an operating profit of $8.7 million compared to a loss of $11.6 million, predominantly reflecting lower profit-sharing and employee related expenses.





Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, commented:

"I am incredibly proud of the team at Stolt-Nielsen for having achieved another strong quarter with EBITDA1 of $212.7 million, consolidating another exceptional year, with EBITDA1 at $843.0 million for the 2024 financial year.

1 Before fair value of biological assets, gain (loss) on sales of assets and other one-time, non-cash items

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act