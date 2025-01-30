WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Thursday and the dollar dipped amid trade policy uncertainty under U.S. President Donald Trump.Spot gold rose half a percent to $2,772.22 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $2,809.81.Uncertainty prevails as a result of a lack of clarity on Trump's tariff policies, especially on Canada, Mexico and China.Trump still plans to make good on his promise to issue tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Saturday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday.On Wednesday, Trump's nominee to run the Commerce Department, Howard Lutnick, said the countries can avoid the tariffs by closing borders to fentanyl.He also accused China's DeepSeek of stealing U.S. technology to make the sophisticated artificial intelligence app that shook investors and erased many billions of dollars in market capitalization for American rivals.Meanwhile, after a hawkish hold from the Federal Reserve, markets now await the December U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report, due on Friday, to assess the inflation trajectory.U.S. reports on the advanced GDP for the fourth quarter, the weekly initial jobless claims and pending home sales may garner some attention in the New York session later in the day.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX