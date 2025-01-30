Revolve Renewable Power Corp.: Revolve Partners with Vancity for Refinancing of Acquisition Loan

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce it has entered into a long term loan facility with Vancity Capital Corporation ("Vancity") to refinance a CA$3,968,800 acquisition loan originally provided by RE Royalties Ltd. ("RE Royalties") to acquire the assets of Wind River Power Corporation. The RE Royalties loan, entered into on February 13, 2024, with a term of three years, has been repaid more than two years early without prepayment penalties. The transaction allows Revolve to further expand its group of financing partners in Canada, having recently closed several facilities with Export Development Canada.

"The refinancing of this acquisition loan is another important milestone for Revolve Renewable Power," said CFO Tania Ontiveros. "First and foremost, we are proud to be working with Vancity - an organization committed to social justice, environmental sustainability, and community well-being. The Vancity loan is a critical step in our growth as it provides a lower cost of capital to Revolve and increases our cash flow from our operating assets. This efficient use of debt creates a streamlined process for future acquisitions and increases our ability to accelerate our growth."

The Wind River Power Corporation acquisition, which was completed in February 2024, included three operating projects with a total net capacity of 23 megawatts ("MW") and several development stage assets. The operating assets, listed below, are fully integrated into Revolve's asset management operations and are generating stable, recurring cashflows for the Company:

Project Capacity Location Offtake Agreement Ownership Box Springs Wind 6MW Medicine Hat, AB 20-year fixed price power purchase agreement with the City of Medicine Hat Revolve is a 51% shareholder Hunter Creek Hydro 11MW Hope, BC B.C. Hydro under a long-term power purchase agreement Revolve is an indirect 21% shareholder Sakwi Hydro 6MW Harrison Hot Springs, BC B.C. Hydro under a long-term power purchase agreement Revolve is an indirect 21% shareholder

The Vancity loan transaction, which closed on January 29, 2025, has a term of 9 years, a fixed interest rate of 9.25% and will be repaid with quarterly principal and interest payments from the cash flow from the Company's Canadian operating assets. The new loan replaces an RE Royalties loan that carried an interest rate of 12%. The Company models financial returns from any given acquisition with the conservative debt interest rate connected to the acquisition loan, thereby maintaining financial upside through this type of refinancing with lower debt.

"This refinancing with Vancity validates our strategy of using flexible acquisition financing options from groups like RE Royalites to acquire operating assets and then replacing that debt with lower cost capital while increasing the long-term equity return for the Company. We would like to thank RE Royalties for providing the financial support for this acquisition and we hope to work with them on future opportunities. This model allows for fast growth through the acquisition of operational assets, and we are actively assessing additional opportunities in the mid-size renewable project sector," said CEO Myke Clark.

Under the terms of the original loan agreement, RE Royalties maintains a variable royalty of between 0.5% to 1% on gross revenues generated by certain operational projects for the life of the power purchase agreements for each relevant project.

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects in the US, Canada and Mexico. The Company has a second division, Revolve Renewable Business Solutions which installs and operates sub 20MW "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve's portfolio includes the following:

Operating Assets: 12.78 MW (net) of operating assets under long term power purchase agreements across Canada and Mexico covering wind, solar, battery storage and hydro generation;

Development: a diverse portfolio of utility scale development projects across the US, Canada and Mexico with a combined capacity of over 3,000MWs as well as a 140MW+ distributed generation portfolio that is under development.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.

Going forward, Revolve is targeting 5,000MW of utility-scale projects under development in the US, Canada and Mexico, and in parallel is rapidly growing its portfolio of revenue-generating DG assets.

