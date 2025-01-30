Funding of up to €20,000 (or local currency equivalent), per application, for a limited number of projects is available to organisations and projects located outside of the United States. Projects need to be completed in one year and create lasting change for those impacted by Pompe disease

Applications to Amicus Ignite are now open until 31 March 2025. To find out more visit ignite.amicusrx.co.uk

Amicus Therapeutics UK Limited (Nasdaq: FOLD), a patient-dedicated biotechnology company, today announced the launch of Amicus Ignite, a proactive community funding programme to support initiatives that advance management of Pompe disease and improve the patient care journey, from diagnosis through to care and disease management.

Amicus Ignite invites applications from across the Pompe community, including healthcare institutions, patient advocacy organisations, academic institutions and charitable organisations, to propose solution-focused projects that support and improve the lives of those impacted by Pompe.

Applications to the funding programme should be innovative, scalable, replicable and sustainable and aim to make a tangible difference for people living with Pompe. A panel of clinicians, patient organisation representatives and Amicus experts will evaluate the applications and select successful proposals. Currently, applications are only open to organisations and projects located outside of the United States. Applications that concern treatment or medicinal products are not permitted and will not be considered.

"We know from our deep engagement with the Pompe community patients and their caregivers, patient organizations, researchers and healthcare providers that improving the care of people with Pompe disease is a true team effort and that great ideas come from across this amazing community," said Bradley Campbell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. "We're delighted to launch Amicus Ignite to encourage the creation and implementation of innovative and scalable programs that will make a tangible difference for people living with Pompe."

"Persistent unmet needs in the Pompe health and care journey means that this disease continues to have a devastating impact on the quality of life of patients and their caregivers," said Hülya Apaydin, CEO, Pompe Support Network and Board Member, International Pompe Association. "Programmes like Amicus Ignite can enable and foster innovative projects that bring meaningful improvements to the community of people affected by Pompe."

Applications for Amicus Ignite are now open and will close on 31 March 2025. Applicants must upload a completed application form along with a cover letter from their organisation via the submission's portal no later than the closing date.

To find out more and apply to Amicus Ignite visit: https://ignite.amicusrx.co.uk/

About Pompe Disease

Pompe disease is an inherited lysosomal disorder caused by deficiency of the enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA). Reduced or absent levels of GAA lead to accumulation of glycogen in cells, which is believed to result in the clinical manifestations of Pompe disease. Pompe disease ranges from a rapidly deteriorating infantile form with significant impact to heart function, to a more slowly progressive, late-onset form primarily affecting skeletal muscle and progressive respiratory involvement. Late-onset Pompe disease can be severe and debilitating with progressive muscle weakness throughout the body that worsens over time, particularly skeletal muscles and muscles controlling breathing.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics UK Limited is part of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FOLD), a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.amicusrx.co.uk

