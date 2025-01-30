WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dozens of passengers are feared dead after an American Airlines flight carrying 64 people collided with a US Army helicopter over a Washington, DC, river, and both the aircraft fell into the waters.Both the aircraft crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport at around 9 PM local time, Wednesday.The airport will remain closed in the morning hours Thursday.American Airlines Flight 5342, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members from Wichita, Kansas, was on its final approach to land at Reagan airport when the collision occurred.Three soldiers were on board the U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.Nineteen bodies have been recovered so far, while about 300 first responders are searching for survivors and bodies in the freezing waters, reports quoting aviation and defense officials say.President Donald Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social that the crash, which occurred in the highly congested airspace around Washington DC, 'should have been prevented.'US Figure Skating, the sports' national governing body, says several members of its community were aboard the ill-fated passenger flight.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX