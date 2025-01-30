WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $1.830 billion, or $4.78 per share. This compares with $1.630 billion, or $4.20 per share, last year.Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.338 billion or $6.10 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $11.395 billion from $10.866 billion last year.Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.830 Bln. vs. $1.630 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.78 vs. $4.20 last year. -Revenue: $11.395 Bln vs. $10.866 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX