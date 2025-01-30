ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economy stagnated for the second straight quarter in the three months ending in December, while the jobless rate increased to the highest level in four months, separate reports from the statistical office showed on Thursday.Gross domestic product remained flat sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same as in the previous quarter, flash data from ISTAT said. Meanwhile, economists had expected a growth of 0.1 percent.On a yearly basis, GDP advanced at a stable pace of 0.5 percent in the December quarter. That was slightly below the expected rise of 0.6 percent.On the demand side, there was a negative contribution from the gross of inventories, which lies in the domestic component side, whereas a positive contribution from the net foreign component, the agency said.Another data point from ISTAT showed that the jobless rate rose to 6.2 percent in December from 5.9 percent in November. The expected rate was 5.7 percent. Meanwhile, the employment rate edged down to 62.3 percent from 62.4 percent.The unemployment rate among youth declined to 19.4 percent from 19.5 percent a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX