MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dow Inc. (DOW):Earnings: -$53 million in Q4 vs. -$105 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q4 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2 million or $0.00 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.24 per share Revenue: $10.405 billion in Q4 vs. $10.621 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX