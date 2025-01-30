NextCell Pharma AB: NextCell Pharma publish Interim Report 1 2023/2024

NextCell Pharma AB (publ) (NXTCL or NextCell) publishes its Interim Report 1 for the period September 1, 2024 - November 30, 2024. The report is available on the company's website: https://www.nextcellpharma.com/en/investorsfinancial-report. NextCells share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker "NXTCL". The amount in brackets refers to the corresponding period in the previous year.

First Quarter (2024-09-01 to 2024-11-30)

Operating income amounted to 2,864 (4,695) TSEK, of which Cellaviva contributed 2,828 (4,246) TSEK.

Net sales amounted to 2,828 (4,246) TSEK.

Profit/loss after financial items amounted to -8,042 (-9,796) TSEK.

Earnings per share* were -0.11 (-0.28) SEK.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 34,123 (40,428) TSEK.

Equity ratio** amounted to 86 (81) percent.

*Earnings per share: Net result for the period divided by the average number of shares. The average number of shares for the first quarter of 2024/2025: 73,091,327 (34,379,523) shares. The number of shares in NextCell as of 30 November 2024: 73,091,327 (34,379,523) shares.

**Equity ratio: Shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets.

Significant events and news during the first quarter

At the beginning of September, the Company presented new clinical long-term data at the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2024 Regional Meeting. The results demonstrate the long-term safety and efficacy of the treatment in preserving endogenous insulin production, along with additional health benefits for patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D), such as lower BMI and blood pressure.

At the end of September, the Company announced that the first four children in the 7-11 age group had been treated in the latest phase of the ProTrans-Young study, with an additional four children screened and expected to begin treatment shortly. These developments mark a significant milestone in the study, which is progressing faster than anticipated.

In early October, the Company announced that ProTrans was highlighted as a promising treatment for type 1 diabetes in Dagens Medicin.

In early November, NextCell Pharma participated in BIO-Europe 2024, one of Europe's most important partnering conferences in biotechnology and pharmaceutical development, which was attended by Sweden's Minister for Energy and Enterprise and Deputy Prime Minister, Ebba Busch.

At the end of November, QVance, a subsidiary of NextCell Pharma, announced two significant partnerships with bioMérieux Sweden and Royal International.

In late November, the Company announced that Eva Sjökvist Saers was elected as a new board member at the Annual General Meeting.

Significant events after the reporting period

In December, NextCell reported new results from the ProTrans-Repeat study. "The results from the ProTrans-Repeat study are very encouraging and show that repeated treatment can preserve and even improve insulin production over six years. This strengthens ProTrans' potential as a safe and effective treatment for modifying the progression of type 1 diabetes," commented Mathias Svahn, CEO.

30th January 2025, 08.30 CET.

For more information about NextCell Pharma AB, please contact:

Mathias Svahn, CEO

Patrik Fagerholm, CFO

Tel: 0+46 8-735 5595

E-mail: info@nextcellpharma.com

Website: www.nextcellpharma.com

For information about Cellaviva, please contact:

Sofie Falk Jansson, CEO

Tel: 08-735 2010

E-mail: info@cellaviva.se

Website: www.cellaviva.se

About NextCell Pharma AB

NextCell is a cell therapy company in Phase II trials with the drug candidate ProTrans for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. The focus is to obtain market approval of ProTrans via a phase III trial. In addition to type 1 diabetes. NextCell owns Cellaviva AB, Scandinavia's largest private stem cell bank licensed by the Swedish Health Authority (IVO) to preserve and store stem cells from umbilical cord blood and umbilical cord tissue for family use. NextCell also owns QVance which will offer quality control analytics for advanced therapy developers. Furthermore, NextCell owns 8.5% in FamicordTX, a CAR-T start-up in oncology.