NextCell Pharma AB: NextCell Pharma publishes its Interim Report 2 2024/2025

NextCell Pharma AB (publ) (NXTCL or NextCell) publishes its Interim Report 2 for the period December 1, 2024 - February 28, 2025. The report is available on the company's website: https://www.nextcellpharma.com/en/investorsfinancial-report. NextCells share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker "NXTCL". The amount in brackets refers to the corresponding period in the previous year.





Second Quarter (2024-12-01 to 2025-02-28)

Operating income amounted to 3,417 (2,405) TSEK, of which Cellaviva contributed 3,248 (2,334) TSEK.

Net sales amounted to 3,248 (2,334) TSEK.

Profit/loss after financial items amounted to -8,198 (-10,093) TSEK.

Earnings per share* were -0.11 (-0.29) SEK.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 26,338 (30,393) TSEK.

Equity ratio** amounted to 83 (79) percent.

First Half Year (2024-09-01 to 2025-02-28)

Operating income amounted to 6,281 (7,099) TSEK, of which Cellaviva contributed 6,077 (6,580) TSEK.

Net sales amounted to 6,077 (6,580) TSEK.

Profit/loss after financial items amounted to -16,240 (-19,889) TSEK.

Earnings per share* were -0.40 (-0.58) SEK.

*Earnings per share: Net result for the period divided by the average number of shares. The average number of shares for the second quarter of 2024/2025: 73,091,327 (34,379,523) shares. The average number of shares for the first half year of 2024/2025: 73,091,327 (34,379,523) shares. The number of shares in NextCell as of 28 February 2024: 73,091,327 (34,379,523) shares.

**Equity ratio: Shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets.

Significant events and news during the second quarter

In December, NextCell reported new results from the ProTrans-Repeat study. "The results from theProTrans-Repeat study are very encouraging and show that repeated treatment can preserve and even improve insulin production over six years. This strengthens ProTrans' potential as a safe and effective treatment for modifying the progression of type 1 diabetes," comment- ed Mathias Svahn, CEO.



Mid Februari NextCell announced that all patients in the clinical trial ProTrans V, where ProTrans is used for the treatment of severe virus-induced pneumonia, had been treated.

Significant events after the reporting period

At the end of March NextCell Pharma announced today that all patients in the clinical trial ProTrans V, where ProTrans is used for the treatment of severe virus-induced pneumonia, had been treated.



In the beginning of April NextCell Pharma announced preliminary one-year results from the older age group (12-21 years) in the ongoing clinical trial ProTrans-Young. The study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the company's cell therapy, ProTrans, in preserving insulin production in young individuals newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, compared with placebo.



NextCell Pharma announced early April that Dr Lindsay Davies, Chief Scientific Officer at NextCell Pharma AB, had been elected Vice President Elect for Europe within the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT).



Mid April NextCell Pharma published an interview where the analyst Filip Einarsson from Redeye, who currently covering NextCell, discussed with Mathias Svahn questions regarding the latest results from ProTrans-YOUNG.

This disclosure contains information that NextCell Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 25-04-2025 07:30 CET.

For more information about NextCell Pharma, please contact

Mathias Svahn, CEO

Patrik Fagerholm, CFO

Tel: +46 8 735 55 95

E-mail: info@nextcellpharma.com

Website:www.nextcellpharma.com



Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/NextCell-Pharma

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NextCellPharma



For more information about Cellaviva, please contact

Sofie Falk Jansson, CEO Cellaviva AB

Tel: +46 8 735 20 10

E-mail: info@cellaviva.se

Website:www.cellaviva.se



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cellavivasverige

Instagram: https://www,instagram.com/cellaviva

Certified Adviser

RedEye AB is assigned as Certified Adviser.

The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

About NextCell Pharma AB

NextCell is a cell therapy company in Phase II trials with the drug candidate ProTrans for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. The focus is to obtain market approval of ProTrans via a phase III trial. In addition to type 1 diabetes. NextCell owns Cellaviva AB, Scandinavia's largest private stem cell bank licensed by the Swedish Health Authority (IVO) to preserve and store stem cells from umbilical cord blood and umbilical cord tissue for family use. NextCell also owns QVance which will offer quality control analytics for advanced therapy developers. Furthermore, NextCell owns 8.5% in FamicordTX, a CAR-T start-up in oncology.