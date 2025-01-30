Nexam Chemical Holding AB: Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) Year-End Report 1 January - 31 December 2024

Improved gross margin eight quarters in a row

Fourth quarter at a glance

Significant events during the quarter:

Sales decreased by 4% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023 but the gross margin increased from 44% to 47%.

EBITDA increased to kSEK 2,039. EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 amounted to kSEK 1 611.

Performance Masterbatch's turnover increased by 2% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2023 but Performance Chemical turnover decreased by 9%, driven by low deliveries to one of the company's larger customers.

The company is granted a European patent in recycled polypropylene (PP).

Financials during the fourth quarter of 2024:

Net sales during quarter amounted to SEK 48,640,000 (50,461,000).

The gross margin amounted to 47% (44%) during the quarter.

The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter was SEK 2,039,000 (1,611,000).

In comparison to the beginning of the year, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 2,882,000 (9,056,000).

Cash flow from the operating activities during the quarter amounted to SEK - 1,563,000 (- 4,510,000).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.04).

Financials during January to December 2024:

Net sales for the full year amounted to SEK 199,577,000 (190,152,000).

The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) for the for the full year amounted to SEK 8,061,000 (- 5,856,000).

Cash flow from the operating activities for the full year amounted to SEK 7,426,000 (- 352,000).

In comparison to the beginning of the year, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 2,882,000 (9,056,000).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted for the full year to SEK -0.12 (-0.28) SEK.

The Board proposes no dividend for the year 2024.

Significant events after the end of the period:

Obtained extended credit facility on existing overdraft from SEK 20 m to SEK 25 m with support from the Export Credit Board, EKN, to support future international growth ambitions.

