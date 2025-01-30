Nordic Paper Holding AB: Nordic Paper year-end report January-December 2024

QUARTERLY RESULTS OCTOBER - DeCEMBER

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,134 m (971 m), an increase of 17% compared with the same quarter the previous year. Excluding currency effects, net sales increased by 16%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 189 m (170 m), representing an EBITDA margin of 16.7% (17.5%).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 150 m (132 m), representing an operating margin of 13.3% (13.6%).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 114 m (65 m) and earnings per share to SEK 1.70 (0.96).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 50 m (198 m).

Return on operating capital, 12 months, was 28.1% (30.0%).

The net debt/EBITDA ratio, 12 months, was 1.5 (1.0).

The sales volume amounted to 63.5 (62.8) ktonnes.

On 11 October 2024, Strategic Value Partners, LLC, through Coniferous Bidco AB, announced a public cash offer for all shares in Nordic Paper Holding AB. On 13 December 2024, the offer was declared unconditional and at the first settlement date for the offer acceptance period, Coniferous Bidco controlled 75.88% of the shares in Nordic Paper Holding AB. As per the first settlement date, change-of-control provisions in the debt agreements of the company were triggered. The public cash offer was extended until 8 January 2025.

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

On 9 January 2025, Strategic Value Partners, LLC, through Coniferous Bidco AB, announced the closing of the public cash offer and that the final outcome of the offer was that owners of 85.67% of the shares and votes in Nordic Paper had accepted the offer.

At the request of Strategic Value Partners, LLC, through Coniferous Bidco AB, an extraordinary general meeting was held on 13 January 2025. Resolutions at the meeting included the election of Tim Stubbs, Russell Wanke, Omar Hoek, Christer Simrén, Alexandre Mignotte, Ricardo Mateiro and Riccardo Franchi as new members of the board of directors with Tim Stubbs as chairman. It was also resolved to abolish the nomination committee of the company.

Nordic Paper has entered into new financing agreements which is further described in the report under the headline Financing.

The Board of Directors has decided to remove the dividend policy of the company.

The Board of Directors has not yet made its decision for proposal for dividend for the financial year 2024 to the Annual General Meeting. Such decision will be communicated as soon as it has been made.

KEY FIGURES

SEK m 2024

Q4 2023

Q4 Δ, % 2024Full year 2023

Full year Δ, % Net sales 1,134 971 17 4,668 4,472 4 EBITDA 189 170 12 806 775 4 EBITDA margin, % 16.7 17.5 17.3 17.3 Operating profit 150 132 14 654 623 5 Operating margin, % 13.3 13.6 14.0 13.9 Net profit for the period 114 65 76 465 416 12 Earnings per share, SEK1 1.70 0.96 6.96 6.22 Cash flow from operating activities 50 198 -75 333 765 -56 Return on operating capital, 12 m, % 28.1 30.0 Net debt/EBITDA, 12 m, ratio 1.5 1.0 Sales volume, ktonnes 63.5 62.8 1 287.4 273.3 5

1 Before and after dilution

