RVRC Holding AB: RevolutionRace delivers continued growth and profitability

Financial development & significant events during the second quarter (1 Oct - 31 Dec)

Sales growth in local currencies amounted to 11 percent.

Net sales for the period increased by 12 percent and amounted to SEK 684 (613) million.

Gross profit amounted to SEK 481 (431) million, corresponding to a gross margin of 70.3 (70.2) percent.

EBIT amounted to SEK 158 (143) million, corresponding to an increase of 10 percent.

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 162 (146) million, corresponding to an increase of 11 percent.

EBIT margin amounted to 22.9 (23.3) percent and adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 23.6 (23.8) percent.

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.12 (1.01) and after dilution to SEK 1.12 (1.00).

At the Annual General Meeting in November all board members were re-elected, decisions were made on, among other things, dividend, share repurchase authorisation, and cancellation of previously repurchased shares.

The report will be presented to investors, analysts, and media in a webcast today at 10:00 CET.



If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below.

https://revolutionrace.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5009445

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Alm, CFO

E-mail: jesper.alm@revolutionrace.se

Tuva Lagerbäck, PR & Communication Manager

Phone: +46 (0)707885383

E-mail: tuva.lagerback@revolutionrace.se



About RevolutionRace

RVRC Holding AB (publ) (RevolutionRace) is a fast-growing outdoor brand offering multifunctional products including clothes, shoes, backpacks, and accessories to people with an active lifestyle. RevolutionRace ambition is to create high-quality, colorful, and affordable outdoor products with an amazing design and fit at unmatched value under the tagline "Nature is our playground." The company operates with a digital D2C business model reaching customers in approximately 40 countries. The company was founded in 2013 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. RevolutionRace is on a mission - to make the nature accessible for everyone!

Stay updated on latest news by subscribing to press releases and financial information: https://corporate.revolutionrace.com/en/subscribe/

This information is information that RVRC Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-01-30 07:30 CET.

Image Attachments

Q2 24-25