12.08.2025 07:30 Uhr
RVRC Holding AB: Continued growth and profitability

Financial development & significant events during the fourth quarter

  • Sales growth in local currencies amounted to 4 percent.
  • Net sales for the period amounted to SEK 405 (407) million.
  • Gross profit amounted to SEK 281 (293) million, corresponding to a gross margin of 69.4 (71.9) percent.
  • EBIT and adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 63 (74) million.
  • EBIT margin and adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 15.5 (18.3) percent.
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.46 (0.54) and after dilution to SEK 0.46 (0.53).

Financial development & significant events during the full year

  • Sales growth in local currencies amounted to 6 percent.
  • Net sales for the period amounted to SEK 1,925 (1,840) million.
  • Gross profit amounted to SEK 1,344 (1,312) million, corresponding to a gross margin of 69.8 (71.3) percent.
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 357 (386) million.
  • EBIT margin amounted to 18.6 (20.9) percent.
  • Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 383 (389) million.
  • Adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 19.9 (21.1) percent.
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 2.55 (2.73) and after dilution to SEK 2.55 (2.72).
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 1.35 (1.20) SEK per share.

The report will be presented to investors, analysts, and media in a webcast today at 10:00 CEST.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below.
https://revolutionrace.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2024

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5005621

For more information, please contact:
Jesper Alm, CFO
Email: jesper.alm@revolutionrace.se

About RevolutionRace
RVRC Holding AB (publ) (RevolutionRace) is a fast-growing outdoor brand offering multifunctional products including clothes, shoes, backpacks, and accessories to people with an active lifestyle. RevolutionRace ambition is to create high-quality, colorful, and affordable outdoor products with an amazing design and fit at unmatched value under the tagline "Nature is our playground." The company operates with a digital D2C business model reaching customers in approximately 40 countries. The company was founded in 2013 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. RevolutionRace is on a mission - to make the nature accessible for everyone!

Stay updated on latest news by subscribing to press releases and financial information: https://corporate.revolutionrace.com/en/subscribe/

This information is information that RVRC Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-12 07:30 CEST.

Image Attachments
Q4 2024/25

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
