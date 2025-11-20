RVRC Holding AB: Resolutions at RevolutionRace's Annual General Meeting 2025

At the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of RVRC Holding AB (publ) on 20 November 2025, the following was resolved.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet

The AGM adopted the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2024/25.

Dividend

In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, the AGM resolved on a dividend of SEK 1.35 per share. 24 November 2025 was determined as record date for the dividend. The dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB starting 27 November 2025.

Discharge from liability

The Board members and the CEO were discharged from liability for their administration of the company for the financial year 2024/25.

Election of Board of Directors

Sara Diez Jauregui, Cecilie Elde, Alexander Martensen-Larsen and David Thörewik were re-elected as members of the Board. Ben Ryan was elected as new member of the Board. Alexander Martensen-Larsen was re-elected as Chairperson of the Board.

Board remuneration

The AGM resolved that Board fees, excluding remuneration for Committee work, shall be paid with SEK 750,000 (680,000) to the Chairperson and SEK 335,000 (320,000) to each of the other Board members elected by the General Meeting. In addition, the AGM resolved that work in the Audit Committee shall be compensated with SEK 140,000 (125,000) to the Chairperson and SEK 75,000 (70,000) to each of the other members. It was further resolved that work in the Remuneration Committee shall be compensated with SEK 75,000 (75,000) to the Chairperson and SEK 45,000 (45,000) to each of the other members.

The AGM further resolved that in addition to the approved fees, for each physical meeting of the Board held in Sweden, a meeting fee of EUR 2,000 shall be paid to each Board member that resides in Europe but outside the Nordics.

Election of auditor

Ernst & Young AB was re-elected as auditor of the company until the next Annual General Meeting. Ernst & Young AB has informed the company that the authorised public accountant Andreas Mast will continue to be auditor in charge. It was resolved that auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Remuneration report

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act, regarding the financial year 2024/25.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on new issues

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the AGM resolved to authorise the Board to resolve on new issues of shares, subscription warrants and/or convertible bonds. The Board of Directors is authorised to, within the scope of the articles of association, on one or several occasions, during the period until the next AGM, resolve on new issues of shares, subscription warrants and/or convertible bonds, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential right. Such resolution on new share issues can be made by contribution in kind, by set-off or against cash payment. The number of shares to be issued by way of a new share issue, exercise of subscription warrants or conversion of convertible bonds may not exceed ten (10) percent of the registered share capital at the time of the AGM 2025.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on acquisition and transfer of own shares

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the AGM resolved to authorise the Board to resolve on acquisition and transfer of own shares. Acquisition may take place on Nasdaq Stockholm and in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers on the Main Market, on one or several occasions up to the next Annual General Meeting, of maximum as many own shares that the shares held by the company at any point in time does not exceed ten (10) percent of all shares in the company, and shall be made with due observance of the price limitations set out in Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers on the Main Market, meaning that shares may not be acquired at a price higher than the highest of the price of the most recent independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. Acquisitions may not be made at a price lower than the lowest price at which an independent acquisition can be made. During the same period, transfer may take place of maximum as many own shares that the company holds at the time of the Board of Directors' resolution, on Nasdaq Stockholm or in connection with acquisition of companies or businesses, on market terms, at a price which falls within the prevailing price range registered on Nasdaq Stockholm at each point in time. The authorisation includes the right to resolve on deviation from the shareholders' preferential right.

Resolution on reduction of share capital and bonus issue

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the AGM resolved to reduce the share capital by SEK 39,576.296287 with cancellation of 3,841,189 repurchased own shares and to increase the share capital through a bonus issue of SEK 39,576.296287, without the issuance of new shares. After the reduction of the share capital and the bonus issue have been completed, the company's share capital will amount to SEK 1,129,464.788913, and the number of registered shares will be 105,782,200, each with a quota value of approximately SEK 0.010677.

Resolution on incentive program

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the AGM resolved to adopt a long-term share-related incentive program (LTIP 2025/2029) for approximately 10 current and potential future senior executives and other key employees in the RevolutionRace group. The program entails that a maximum of 1,000,000 subscription warrants shall be issued, for subsequent transfer to the participants. There will be no over-subscription. Transfer of the subscription warrants is intended to be effected as soon as practicably possible after the AGM, however not later than 31 December 2025. Transfer to any additional participants may, however, take place up until and including 30 June 2026. Transfer shall be made at market value and in accordance with the principles set out in the Board of Directors' proposal. Subscription of shares by virtue of subscription warrants may be effected as from 24 November 2028-24 May 2029. The subscription price for new shares shall correspond to 125 per cent of the volume weighted average price paid for the company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period of five trading days before the day the Participants in LTIP 2025/2029 acquires the warrants, however not lower than the nominal value of the share. The maximum dilution effect of the program is approximately 0.95 per cent calculated as the number of new shares in proportion to the number of existing shares after the cancellation of shares in accordance with the resolution by the AGM.

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Alm, CFO

Email: jesper.alm@revolutionrace.se

About RevolutionRace

RVRC Holding AB (publ) (RevolutionRace) is a fast-growing outdoor brand offering multifunctional products including clothes, shoes, backpacks, and accessories to people with an active lifestyle. RevolutionRace ambition is to create high-quality, colorful, and affordable outdoor products with an amazing design and fit at unmatched value under the tagline "Nature is our playground." The company operates with a digital D2C business model reaching customers in approximately 40 countries. The company was founded in 2013 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. RevolutionRace is on a mission - to make the nature accessible for everyone!

Stay updated on latest news by subscribing to press releases and financial information: https://corporate.revolutionrace.com/en/subscribe/