RVRC Holding AB: Revised proposals by the Nomination Committee regarding the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee has been informed that Andreas Källström Säfweräng no longer is available for re-election. The Nomination Committee has therefore revised its proposal regarding number of Board members and election of the Board of Directors ahead of the 2025 Annual General Meeting. All other proposals remain unchanged.

The Nomination Committee's revised proposals are as follows.

Determination of the number of Board members (item 10a): The number of Board members shall be five (without deputies).

Election of the Board of Directors (item 12): Sara Diez Jauregui, Cecilie Elde, Alexander Martensen-Larsen and David Thörewik shall be re-elected as Board members and Ben Ryan shall be elected as new Board member. Birgitta Stymne Göransson and Andreas Källström Säfweräng have declined re-election.

The revised proposal and an updated postal voting form will be published on the company's website corporate.revolutionrace.com/en/. Shareholders who have already submitted a postal vote for the 2025 Annual General Meeting are encouraged to submit a new postal vote using the updated form.

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Alm, CFO

Email: jesper.alm@revolutionrace.se

About RevolutionRace

RVRC Holding AB (publ) (RevolutionRace) is a fast-growing outdoor brand offering multifunctional products including clothes, shoes, backpacks, and accessories to people with an active lifestyle. RevolutionRace ambition is to create high-quality, colorful, and affordable outdoor products with an amazing design and fit at unmatched value under the tagline "Nature is our playground." The company operates with a digital D2C business model reaching customers in approximately 40 countries. The company was founded in 2013 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. RevolutionRace is on a mission - to make the nature accessible for everyone!

