YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY), Thursday announced production, sales, and export figures for December 2024 and calendar year 2024.Global production declined by 19.3 percent in December to 220,710 units, while the decrease was 8.7 percent in 2024 to 3,144,470 units, compared to 3,444,164 units in 2023.Meanwhile, sales declined by 7.9 percent, to 292,517 units in December. On global level, sales fell 0.8 percent, to 3,348,687 units in 2024 from 3,374,374 units in 2023.The company further noted that exports from Japan dropped 21.6 percent and 8.3 percent in December and 2024, respectively.Wednesday, Nissan closed at $5.33, up 0.38 percent on the OTC Markets.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX