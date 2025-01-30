WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Brunswick Corp. (BC):Earnings: -$82.5 million in Q4 vs. $60.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.24 in Q4 vs. $0.88 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Brunswick Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $47.2 million or $0.24 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.17 per share Revenue: $1.154 billion in Q4 vs. $1.361 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX