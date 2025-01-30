PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, Thursday reported net profit of $2.791 billion or $5.78 per share for the fourth quarter, higher than $2.676 billion or $5.28 per share in the same quarter a year ago.Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit was $2.483 billion or $5.14 per share, that beat analysts' average estimate of $5.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Operating profit decreased to $2.924 billion from $3.134 billion last year, while adjusted operating profit was $2.961 billion , down form $3.226 billion.Sales revenue for the quarter declined 5 percent to $16.2 billion from $17.1 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $16.53 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX