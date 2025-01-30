BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economy expanded in the fourth quarter after contracting in the previous quarter, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.On an unadjusted basis, gross domestic product advanced 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter from last year, reversing a 0.8 percent fall in the third quarter.The annual growth in the December quarter was driven by the total performance of services, while the decrease in the performance of agriculture, industry, and construction slowed the growth, the agency said.On an adjusted basis, GDP grew 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter versus a 0.7 percent decrease in the previous quarter.Compared to the previous quarter, the Hungarian economy recovered 0.5 percent after a 0.6 percent contraction in the June quarter.In 2024, the performance of the economy was 0.5 percent higher compared to 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX