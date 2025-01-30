DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Trane Technologies plc (TT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $607.70 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $513.30 million, or $2.23 per share, last year.Excluding items, Trane Technologies plc reported adjusted earnings of $592.90 million or $2.61 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $4.874 billion from $4.424 billion last year.Trane Technologies plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $607.70 Mln. vs. $513.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.67 vs. $2.23 last year. -Revenue: $4.874 Bln vs. $4.424 Bln last year.FY25 EPS Guidance $12.70 -$12.90Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX