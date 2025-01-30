WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, recreation products maker Brunswick Corp. (BC) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.50 to $5.00 per share on net sales between $5.2 billion and $5.6 billion.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.14 per share on net sales of $5.28 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX