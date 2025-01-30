WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RPC Inc. (RES) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $12.76 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $40.26 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.76 million or $0.06 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 15.0% to $335.36 million from $394.53 million last year.RPC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $12.76 Mln. vs. $40.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $335.36 Mln vs. $394.53 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX