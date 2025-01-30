WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $400 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $368 million, or $1.50 per share, last year.Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $468 million or $1.93 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $55.3 million from $57.4 million last year.Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $400 Mln. vs. $368 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.65 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue: $55.3 Mln vs. $57.4 Mln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $7.85 to $8.00Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX