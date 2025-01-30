WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $222 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $192 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $253 million or $2.23 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.6% to $2.621 billion from $2.288 billion last year.Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $222 Mln. vs. $192 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.95 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $2.621 Bln vs. $2.288 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX