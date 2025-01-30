WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) announced that its Board has approved a $1.5 billion increase to the company's share repurchase authorization. This increase brings the remaining share repurchase authorization to $2.1 billion.'Following another year of record earnings and strong cash flows from operations, we are increasing our share repurchase authorization by $1.5 billion,' said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup CEO.The company noted that it has returned $1.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share purchases in 2024.Based in Atlanta, Georgia, PulteGroup is a homebuilding company with operations in more than 45 markets throughout the country.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX