WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $788.00 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $756.00 million, or $1.52 per share, last year.Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $927.00 million or $1.87 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $6.067 billion from $5.554 billion last year.Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $788.00 Mln. vs. $756.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue: $6.067 Bln vs. $5.554 Bln last year.