KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK), Thursday said it has decided to stop the Phase 3 HYPERION study evaluating Winrevair in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).The HYPERION study is designed to evaluate Winrevair when added to background PAH therapy in newly diagnosed intermediate or high-risk PAH patients.The decision to stop the study prior to its scheduled completion was based on positive results from the interim analysis of ZENITH study and a review of total data from the Winrevair program to date.'Based on the strong, positive interim efficacy data from the ZENITH trial, as well as the totality of available WINREVAIR data, we concluded that it would not be ethical to continue the HYPERION study,' said Eliav Barr, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories.Winrevair is currently approved in 38 countries including the U.S., based on the results from the Phase 3 STELLAR study.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX