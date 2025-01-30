Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Legend Power® Systems (TSXV: LPS), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, is pleased to announce its engagement with a major North American Transportation Agency to assess and address power quality and energy efficiency challenges at one of the United States 10 largest airports. This initiative was signed in mid-January and is scheduled to begin mid-February with an initial focus on evaluating two key facilities, and the potential deployment of up to eight SmartGATE systems.

This engagement reflects the Agency's commitment to sustainability and operational reliability, particularly as organizations integrate renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and batteries into their infrastructure. Reduced power quality, often linked to low-inertia renewable energy sources, presents unique challenges to critical systems, including elevation, HVAC, lighting, and life safety. By deploying SmartGATE solutions, they seek to proactively enhance energy performance and resilience at one of the world's busiest transportation hubs.

"Power quality challenges are a growing concern for major infrastructure operators," said Mike Cioce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Legend Power Systems. "This engagement demonstrates the increasing demand for our solutions in mission-critical environments. We are honored to support this major Agency in advancing its leadership in energy innovation and infrastructure resilience."

This engagement represents another significant opportunity for Legend Power, with the potential for broader deployment across the Agency's infrastructure. Following the initial evaluation, the agency will assess the wider implementation of Legend Power's solutions as part of its long-term energy strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding potential future deployments and anticipated outcomes. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the successful implementation of solutions and external market conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is a turnkey solution that identifies and resolves inefficiencies in commercial electrical systems, enhancing energy performance while reducing costs and emissions.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides intelligent energy management solutions that address building energy challenges, helping customers achieve their operational and sustainability goals.

