St-Bruno-de-Guigues, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:QMET), marking a significant step forward in advancing the renewable natural hydrogen sector in Quebec. QIMC congratulates QMET on securing the acquisition of a key hydrogen property in Matane, Quebec.

This collaboration solidifies QIMC's role as a key player in the growing renewable hydrogen industry and complements our ongoing focus on the development of the Quebec St. Bruno de Guigues Natural Hydrogen Project. Through this partnership, QIMC will receive 4,000,000 shares of QMET, along with a 0.8% royalty on revenues, further enhancing our position as the consolidator and value creator in the natural clean hydrogen space. QMET has also granted QIMC a 0.8% royalty on revenues from the sale of any hydrogen or other minerals on the property (the "Royalty"). 50% of the Royalty may be purchased for $800,000.

"We are thrilled to join forces with QMET on the Matane Hydrogen Project. This region holds tremendous potential, and by combining our expertise, we can accelerate the advancement of Quebec's clean natural hydrogen as a key energy source. This partnership further strengthens our commitment to positioning Quebec as a global leader in natural hydrogen development while enhancing energy independence," added John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC.

Matane Hydrogen Project

The Matane Hydrogen Project encompasses a highly prospective exploration area positioned within a transition zone between Cambro-Ordovician and Siluro-Devonian rock formations. The property spans approximately 80 claims covering 26 kilometers along the Schickshock-South fault zone, a well-defined structure with strong geological indicators for natural hydrogen formation.

The Matane region's unique geological setting, characterized by basaltic and peridotitic source rocks, tectonized zones, and deep fault systems, presents an exceptional environment for hydrogen generation through oxidative hydrolysis and radiolytic reactions. The presence of porous and permeable sedimentary formations further enhances the potential for hydrogen accumulation.

Figure 1 -Simplified geological map of the Schickshok-Sud fault zone to the south of the Matane region. Source: Modified map from the SIGEOM site (MRNF).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/238932_9017608bb46ce95f_001full.jpg

Strategic Collaboration with QIMC

QIMC has a strategic collaboration agreement with QMET to leverage its cutting-edge expertise in hydrogen exploration and development. QIMC, which has achieved breakthrough results with hydrogen concentrations exceeding 7,000 ppm and the near absence of carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4) (concentrations in trace amounts) in its Quebec properties, will provide technical insights and operational support to optimize exploration and resource validation at Matane.

This partnership aims to accelerate natural hydrogen exploration in the region, combining QMET's robust geological expertise with QIMC's field experience and innovative methodologies.

"Acquiring the Matane Hydrogen Project represents a significant milestone for QMET as we expand our footprint in the rapidly emerging natural hydrogen sector. The project's geological characteristics align perfectly with our mission to unlock Quebec's energy potential sustainably. Through our strategic partnership with QIMC, we are well-positioned to advance exploration efficiently and responsibly," said Richard Penn, President of QMET.

Looking ahead

QMIC and QMET will commence fieldwork and data acquisition in the coming months, prioritizing geological surveys, geochemical sampling, and targeted drilling programs. Both companies remain dedicated to engaging with local communities and stakeholders to ensure responsible resource development aligned with environmental and regulatory standards.

About Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp.

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on critical minerals and energy transition resources. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, QMET is pioneering efforts to explore and develop natural hydrogen and other strategic resources in Quebec and beyond.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

