Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC") and Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. ("QMET") are pleased to announce the successful completion of an initial geological reconnaissance program, marking a major advancement in their development initiative for natural hydrogen in Nova Scotia.

This initial phase, led by QIMC, has successfully identified critical geological fault zones and key structural features vital for targeted natural hydrogen exploration across the companies' Nova Scotia properties. Following these results, QMET has provided an initial cash deposit to QIMC as part of this $200,000 Phase 2 exploration program conducted by QIMC in partnership with the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS).

Phase 2, scheduled to commence this July, will feature an extensive soil gas sampling program involving over 1,000 strategically collected samples at intervals ranging from 50 to 100 meters along identified key fault zones and promising geological structures within the Cumberland basin. The program is designed specifically to detect hydrogen (H2), methane (CH4), carbon dioxide (CO2) and hydrogen sulfide (H2S), supplemented by detailed mobile radiometric gamma measurements. Experts from INRS will conduct real-time data interpretation, enabling efficient identification and targeting of high-grade hydrogen zones for intensive follow-up exploration and geophysical investigations. Additionally, members of the Temiscamingue First Nations will actively participate in this initiative, building upon their significant contributions alongside QIMC at the St-Bruno-de-Guigues project in Quebec.

The recent reconnaissance effort specifically evaluated the potential to identify major fault zones using observable surface topography and other geological indicators. Additionally, the program assessed the composition and depth of overburden layers to optimize future exploration strategies, utilizing both direct field observations and existing geological literature.

Richard Penn, CEO of QMET, stated: "This phase represents a pivotal advancement for QMET as we deepen our strategic collaboration with QIMC and leverage their advanced proprietary exploration techniques to identify and confirm natural hydrogen zones. Our partnership is driving forward a significant opportunity for Nova Scotia's energy future and reinforcing its role in Canada's evolving energy landscape."

John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC, stated: "This milestone highlights the strength of our proprietary exploration model and our ability to deliver repeatable, high-value results. Our continued collaboration with QMET and the INRS team, led by Professor Richer-LaFlèche, positions us to accelerate the path toward unlocking Nova Scotia's clean natural hydrogen assets."

About Q Precious Metals & Battery Metals Corp. (QMET)

QMET has 100% interest in mineral claims with Quebec, targeting critical and precious metals as well as natural hydrogen. Projects include the McKenzie East Gold Project, LaCorne South Critical Minerals Project, the Matane Natural Hydrogen Project and the Nova Scotia Colchester Natural Hydrogen project in a strategic collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.

About Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec and Nova Scotia, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

For more information about Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and its products, please visit www.qimaterials.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

