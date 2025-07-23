Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (QIMC), a leading innovator in natural hydrogen exploration and development, is pleased to announce a critical milestone with the issuance of a drilling permit by Quebec's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MNRF). This permit authorizes QIMC to commence its planned 5,000-meter drilling program at the St-Bruno-de-Guigues site, marking a pivotal catalyst in the company's exploration and development strategy.

"We are tremendously grateful to the Government of Quebec, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MNRF), and the Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy (MEIE) for their thorough due diligence, continuous communication, and steadfast support," stated John Karagiannidis, President of QIMC. "The issuance of the 5,000-meter drilling permit is a major validation of our strategic direction and enables us to significantly advance our development objectives."

Strategic Quebec Expansion

Over the past two months, Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC) has secured over 131 additional mineral claims strategically located to the south, west, and north of our flagship St-Bruno-de-Guigues exploration site.This significant land expansion further solidifies QIMC's position as the dominant regional player, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment and leadership in developing Quebec's abundant resources.

Hydrogen Program in Ontario and Nova Scotia

QIMC also wishes to update shareholders on ongoing field activities. Currently, two dedicated exploration teams, in collaboration with our strategic partners at Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) and members of the Temiscamingue First Nations, are actively conducting extensive soil gas sampling programs in Northern Ontario and Nova Scotia. These initiatives leverage QIMC and INRS's proven expertise and exploration methodologies developed through the highly successful St-Bruno-de-Guigues project.

QIMC remains committed to sustainable exploration and development practices and respectful collaboration with local communities and stakeholders.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions in Canada and abroad; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the natural resources sector, in particular as regards the regulation of white (natural) hydrogen exploration, development and exploitation; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; natural resources industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

