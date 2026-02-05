Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) ("QMET" or the "Company") acknowledges that Québec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC") has received a Notice of Approval from Nova Scotia regulators authorizing drilling activities in the West Advocate area of Cumberland County, Nova Scotia.

QMET congratulates QIMC and its technical and operational teams on achieving this important regulatory milestone. The approval represents a significant step forward in advancing natural hydrogen exploration activities in Nova Scotia and reflects continued regulatory engagement and technical progress within the Cumberland Basin.

QMET notes that it maintains a working relationship with QIMC, under which QIMC is leading and advancing QMET's exploration program in Nova Scotia, including within the broader Cumberland geological setting. As such, regulatory progress achieved by QIMC is viewed by QMET as constructive and informative for the continued advancement of its own exploration initiatives.

QMET continues to advance its Cumberland Basin Project through a disciplined and methodical approach focused on geological interpretation, data integration, and stakeholder engagement. The Company believes that the advancement of exploration activities across the basin-by experienced operators-supports a broader understanding of regional geological potential and contributes to the de-risking of future exploration programs.

"Achieving regulatory approval for drilling is a meaningful milestone in any exploration program," said Richard Penn, Chief Executive Officer of Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. "We congratulate QIMC on this accomplishment and view it as a positive development for ongoing exploration activity in the Cumberland Basin. QIMC's progress also supports the continued advancement of QMET's exploration efforts in Nova Scotia."

QMET remains committed to advancing its exploration strategy in Nova Scotia in a responsible and technically rigorous manner, working collaboratively with regulators, local communities, and stakeholders. The Company recognizes the increasing importance of energy security and the growing constraints on traditional power grids, particularly as demand accelerates for power-intensive infrastructure such as AI data centers and high-performance computing facilities. As interest continues to grow in reliable, off-grid and low-carbon energy solutions capable of operating independently of existing grid limitations, QMET believes that disciplined exploration within the Cumberland Basin is timely and strategically aligned with evolving energy and infrastructure needs, while remaining subject to regulatory approvals, technical validation, and further evaluation.

About Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp.

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) is a Canadian natural resource exploration company with 100% owned mineral projects in Quebec and Nova Scotia focused on the exploration of critical and precious metals, as well as natural white hydrogen. Flagship projects include the LaCorne South Critical Minerals Project and the recently acquired Matane in Quebec, and the Colchester Natural Hydrogen Projects in Nova Scotia, in a collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding: exploration potential, geological characteristics, potential hydrogen discoveries, leveraging known geological conditions, replicating successful exploration models, expanding strategic collaborations, and anticipated exploration plans, milestones, timelines, and benefits arising from the collaboration agreement with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC). Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to: potential delays; geological uncertainties and the speculative nature of mineral and hydrogen exploration; actual exploration results differing materially from expectations; inability to replicate prior exploration successes or geological conditions of other projects; availability of financing; volatility of commodity prices; competition and market conditions affecting hydrogen and mineral exploration; operational and technological risks; unforeseen environmental and permitting challenges; legal and contractual uncertainties; general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; and the risk that anticipated benefits of the collaboration with QIMC will not be realized. Although QMET believes these statements and expectations reflected therein are based upon reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282804

Source: Q Precious & Battery Metals