Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") reports that drill hole DDH-26-01 has intersected a second hydrogen-associated structural zone at approximately 313 metres depth at its West Advocate Project, Nova Scotia. This interval from approximately 313 metres to 330 metres depth is distinct from the previously reported 40-metre hydrogen-bearing fault corridor encountered between 142 and 191 metres.

The identification of two vertically separated hydrogen-associated structural zones within a single borehole supports the interpretation of a structurally controlled, multi-zone natural hydrogen system and further strengthens QIMC's H2 geological model. Drilling at DDH-26-01 remains ongoing toward the planned total depth of 650 metres.

This development coincides with the Government of Nova Scotia's introduction of the Powering the Economy Act (Bill No. 193), proposed legislation that regulates natural hydrogen as a subsurface energy resource within the Province. This legislative development directly enhances investment certainty and long-term planning capability and demonstrates the Province's and Premier Houston's commitment to establishing Nova Scotia as a hub for responsible clean energy development. The Company's exploration at West Advocate involves no hydraulic fracturing and no reservoir stimulation.

What This Means for Investors

DDH-26-01 has now intersected hydrogen-associated structural intervals at approximately 142 metres and 313 metres depth within a single borehole, supporting the interpretation of a multi-zone, structurally controlled natural hydrogen system rather than an isolated occurrence. In natural hydrogen exploration, structural repetition across depth is a recognized indicator of system continuity and scale. This result further strengthens QIMC's working geological model and provides a defined, systematic, data-driven pathway for the next phases of its Nova Scotia natural hydrogen exploration program.

CEO Commentary

John Karagiannidis, President & CEO of QIMC, stated:

"Intersecting a second hydrogen-associated structural zone at 320 metres while Hole 1 continues drilling toward 650 metres significantly strengthens our geological interpretation of West Advocate as a structurally controlled, multi-zone system. We are observing vertically separated brecciated intervals within a single borehole that exhibit geochemical characteristics consistent with hydrogen-bearing environments.

The Province of Nova Scotia's introduced regulatory framework provides the clarity necessary to responsibly advance multi-well exploration strategies and support long-term planning and investment. As we continue defining structural continuity through drilling and logging, this regulatory certainty underpins our disciplined, systematic approach and we commend the Province for its proactive clean energy leadership."

Project Geologist Commentary

Edward Procyshyn, Project Geologist, commented:

"Drill logging has identified within the second structural fault zone three separate brecciated shear zones that are progressively more altered and sheared downhole. With progressive alteration, the breccia fragments become more completely replaced by finely crystalline massive dark carbon-graphite and dark mica. Each underlying shear zone is more highly altered than the overlying shear zone. The middle and lower altered shear zones were most highly altered and develop dark, very finely granular, massive carbon-rich intervals 0.5 to 1 metre thick. These highly altered core intervals contain the highest measured hydrogen gas values.

The host rock within the structural fault zone is also progressively altered as the intensity of shear deformation increases downhole. Thinly bedded, finely granular siltstone, dark carbonaceous mudstone, and fanglomerate are progressively recrystallized to form, within the structural fault zone, massive white, very fine-grained porcelain-like units cut by darker web to lenticular fractures. As shear fracturing and alteration increase in intensity downhole, the intervening porcellanite-like host changes colour from white to pale green and finally to darker greenish grey, indicating mineralogical changes due to increasing conditions of alteration."

Edward Procyshyn continued:

"The progressive hydrothermal alteration of this structural fault shear zone supports the model that white native hydrogen is being increasingly generated at lower crustal levels by degassing of a magmatic system and being transported by advective hydrothermal fluids into the fault-related shear structures. This suggests that the degassing may be generated by injection of mantle plumes into the upper crust within the West Advocate area and that this process may have contributed significant amounts of white hydrogen gas that was and is presently being measured in the intersected structural zones and at surface in the soil-gas samples.

The very low to absent quantities of methane contained in the measured gases support the concept that hydrogen is being generated from crustal sources in a naturally occurring hydrogen system rather than from a conventional hydrocarbon occurrence."

Gas Monitoring Observations at 313m

Parameter



Observation Hydrogen (H2)



Elevated concentrations detected Oxygen (O2)



Depleted relative to atmospheric levels Methane (CH4)



None detected Hydraulic fracturing / stimulation

Not conducted



Measurements were collected in ambient atmospheric air near the borehole collar and during core handling and are subject to atmospheric dilution.

2026 Drill Program: Five-Hole Campaign

DDH-26-01 is the first hole in a planned five-hole 2026 drill program designed to systematically evaluate structural hydrogen corridors at West Advocate and adjacent targets.

Hole 1 (DDH-26-01): Drilling continues toward planned 650 metres depth.





Hole 2 (DDH-26-02): Planned from same pad; oriented N297° with 55° plunge to the northwest.





Hole 3 (DDH-26-03): Eatonville Road area along the Reid Line; planned to 700 metres depth.





Holes 4 & 5 (DDH-26-04 and DDH-26-05): Bennett Hill targets testing the broader regional structural hydrogen corridor.

Nova Scotia Legislation

Nova Scotia's proposed legislation reflects a broader recognition by governments that natural hydrogen warrants a dedicated regulatory framework, a development that directly benefits companies with active exploration programs in the province. QIMC is a publicly listed companies with a scientifically rigorous, active drill program specifically targeting structurally hosted natural hydrogen systems in North America.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a mining exploration and development company dedicated to unlocking the potential of North America's abundant natural resources. With properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota (USA), QIMC specializes in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica assets. QIMC is committed to sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and innovation, with the objective of supporting clean energy solutions for the AI-driven and carbon-neutral economy.

Regulatory Disclaimer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release and has neither approved nor disapproved its contents. Technical Note: Hydrogen readings reported are based on real-time field measurements from the first 350 metres of Hole 1 using calibrated monitoring equipment at the borehole collar with an upper measurement range of approximately 1,000 ppm. True structural width and regional continuity remain subject to further drilling and structural interpretation. Drilling remains ongoing to the planned 650 metre depth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or conditions "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information contained herein is reasonable as of the date of this press release, such information is subject to change and no assurance can be given that future results will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Source: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.