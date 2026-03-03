Pressurized Formation Water Inflow Observed

Elevated Hydrogen Detected Across Full 72 m Structural Interval

Drilling Continues Toward 650 m in First Hole of Five-Hole 2026 Advocate Program

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") reports that drill hole DDH-26-01 has intersected a new 72 m hydrogen-associated structural zone between 354 and 426 metres depth at its West Advocate Project, Nova Scotia. This represents the largest hydrogen-bearing structurally deformed interval identified to date in DDH-26-01, with 72 m exhibiting consistently elevated hydrogen throughout the interval.



The 354-426 m structural zone is distinct from the two previously intersected hydrogen-bearing fault corridors at 142-212 m (including sub-intervals at 142-191 m and 206-212 m) and 310-335 m depth. The 310-335 m interval contained three highly carbonaceous zones with apparent thicknesses of approximately 10 m, 2.2 m, and 16 m, respectively, including intervals of massive dark crystalline material and thinner sections of well-developed fault gouge and foliated, highly sheared graphite.



Drilling between 354-426 m has now intersected an additional highly sheared breccia fault zone containing two separate dark carbonaceous siltstone intervals at approximately 388-401 m and 414-426 m depth. This fault zone is the widest intersection to date. Pressurized bubbling water from this zone overflowed the borehole collar and is the most pronounced water inflow event recorded in DDH-26-01 to date. Water samples were collected directly from this inflow event. Drilling continues toward the planned total depth of 650 m. These results further strengthen the interpretation of a repetitive vertically extensive, multi-zone, structurally controlled natural hydrogen system at West Advocate.

DDH-26-01 has now confirmed several vertically separated hydrogen-rich carbonaceous structural zones that each display the same repeating geochemical signature, contain black carbonaceous organic material with elevated H2 content, and highly pressurized bubbling water and gas flow. Water samples were collected at the borehole collar. The emerging structural architecture of DDH-26-01 is consistent with a vertically extensive, active, pressurized natural hydrogen migration system at West Advocate. Drilling continues toward 650 m with over 220 m still to drill in Hole 1 alone. Each of the four remaining planned holes provides additional opportunity to evaluate structural continuity and system scale.



CEO COMMENTARY

John Karagiannidis, President & CEO of QIMC, stated:

"Between 354 m and 426 m, we have intersected another hydrogen-bearing fault zone exceeding 72 m in thickness. Two dark brownish-grey organic-rich siltstone intervals with 13 m and 14 m of apparent thickness are characterized by white rounded quartz fragments generally <5 mm that occur in aligned trails. This lithological and structural fabric, together with associated alteration patterns, has been consistently observed at every hydrogen-bearing zone intersected in this hole and all with elevated hydrogen throughout the entire interval. Within this interval, pressurized bubbling water overflow at the borehole collar was sufficiently strong to require active control. We collected water samples directly from that inflow.

We have now intersected three structurally distinct zones exhibiting the same repeating hydrogen-associated signature. The third hydrogen bearing structural fault zone is the largest. The deeper we drill, the more this hydrogen system reveals itself. We said from the beginning that the structural corridor at West Advocate was deeper and more extensive than surface data alone could define. DDH-26-01 is now telling us that is exactly right.

The drill remains active with more than 220 m remaining in this hole and four additional holes planned within the 2026 Advocate drill campaign."

PROJECT GEOLOGIST COMMENTARY

Edward Procyshyn, Project Geologist of QIMC, stated:

"The interval from 354 to 426 metres in drill hole DDH-26-01 has intersected another sustained, continuous deformation zone in a major fault. This fault zone includes two separated dark carbonaceous siltstone intervals in highly sheared breccia at approximately 388-401 m and 413-426 m depth. What is particularly significant from a structural geology standpoint is the consistency of the altered host rock and the geochemical signature throughout this entire 72 metre interval. Elevated hydrogen values are recorded consistently from the top of the zone to its base - this is not a thin reactive interval within a larger corridor. The hydrogen-bearing character appears to be pervasive across the full width of the fault zone.

The pressurized bubbling water overflow is further confirmation of an active, pressurized fluid system intersecting this structural corridor at depth. The collection of water samples from this inflow event is a critical step forward. Direct fluid geochemical analysis will allow us to characterize the dissolved gas composition and geochemical conditions within the system in a way that borehole collar atmospheric measurements alone cannot provide.

Core observations confirm that the sedimentological character and origin of carbonaceous dark material in the siltstone is similar to the overlying dark carbonaceous zone, representing the same organic-rich structural fabric that continues to be associated with the same source of hydrogen generation, preservation, and migration pathways toward shallower structural zones. The system is consistent, it is repeating, and it is growing larger with depth."

KEY DEVELOPMENT: THIRD AND LARGEST HYDROGEN-BEARING ZONE - 354-426 m

Between 354 m and 426 m depth, DDH-26-01 intersected two separate dark carbon-bearing, hydrogen-rich, sheared and faulted siltstone intervals within a structural corridor exceeding 72 m in apparent downhole width - the largest single hydrogen-associated highly faulted interval identified in this borehole to date.

Field core logging and real-time gas monitoring confirm the following characteristics throughout the 354-426 m interval:

The presence of two dark coloured carbon rich altered siltstone across a 72 m strongly faulted interval

Brecciated textures consistent with sustained structural deformation throughout

Increased fracture density and structural fabric consistent with fluid migration pathways

Elevated H2 detected from 354 m to 426 m at the borehole collar

No methane detected at any point within the interval

Pressurized formation water overflow at the borehole collar upon zone intersection

Borehole water samples collected from the pressurized inflow event and submitted for analysis

This fault interval, which includes narrow intervals of well-developed shears and fault gouge, is being interpreted as a splayed branch of the main structural fault corridor - distinct from previously described hydrogen-bearing fault intervals at 142-191m and at about 320m. Laboratory analysis of the collected water samples is underway, and results will be disclosed publicly upon receipt and interpretation.

GAS MONITORING OBSERVATIONS - 354-426 m



Field monitoring during drilling recorded the following observations across the interval:

Hydrogen (H2): Elevated concentrations detected consistently throughout

Methane (CH4): None detected

Pressurized water inflow: Yes - overflow at borehole collar

Water samples collected: Yes - submitted for laboratory analysis

The absence of methane supports interpretation of a geological natural hydrogen system rather than a conventional hydrocarbon occurrence.

CUMULATIVE RESULTS: DDH-26-01 (DRILLING ONGOING TO 650 metres)

DDH-26-01 has now confirmed three distinct structural intervals with hydrogen-associated geochemical signatures within a single borehole:

Depth Interval Apparent Downhole Width Key Observation 142-212 m ~70 m (including 142-191 m and 206-212 m sub-intervals) Hydrogen-bearing fault corridor, H2 field readings >1,000 ppm (~2,000× atmospheric background), pressurized water inflow, visible gas bubbling at borehole collar, and internal carbonaceous shear zones including a 6 m interval. 310-335 m ~25 m Brecciated carbonaceous organic zone; three separated dark carbonaceous intervals 10 m, 2.2 m and 16 m; elevated H2, interpreted as second hydrogen-associated corridor 354-426 m 72 m Largest structural zone to date; two separated dark carbonaceous intervals, elevated H2 consistently throughout, pressurized overflow, water samples collected

Drilling being continued toward the planned 650-metre total depth has now confirmed hydrogen-associated structural corridors at three independently identified depth intervals - supporting the interpretation of a vertically extensive, structurally controlled, multi-zone natural hydrogen system at West Advocate.



STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANCE - SYSTEM SCALE EXPANDING WITH DEPTH



The identification of a third hydrogen-associated structural zone strengthens the Company's structural model and expands the interpreted vertical scale of the natural hydrogen system at West Advocate.



Three key observations are now established:

Vertical repetition - hydrogen-associated structural corridors confirmed at three independent depth intervals

Increasing structural width with depth - the deepest zone is the widest intersected to date

Active and pressurized system - all zones have demonstrated pressurized fluid inflow

Evaluation of system scale, dissolved gas concentrations, and potential recoverability will be advanced through ongoing laboratory analysis and continued drilling.



2026 ADVOCATE DRILL PROGRAM



DDH-26-01 is the first hole in the planned five-hole 2026 Advocate drill program. Drilling continues toward 650 m total depth. Remaining holes are designed to test structural continuity and geophysical targets across West Advocate and East Advocate.

Hole 1 (DDH-26-01): Drilling continues to a planned 650 m total depth. Three hydrogen-associated zones confirmed to date with over 220 metres still to drill.

Hole 2 (DDH-26-02): Underway. Oriented N297° with 55° plunge to the northwest, designed to drill directly into the main magnetic and gravity anomaly where surface soil gas readings were strongest.

Hole 3 (DDH-26-03): Eatonville Road area along the Reid Line, planned to 700 m depth.

Holes 4 (DDH-26-04) & 5 (DDH-26-05): Bennett Hill targets - evaluating the broader regional structural hydrogen corridor interpreted from geochemical and geophysical similarities with the Eatonville area.

