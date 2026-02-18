Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") announces that diamond drilling operations commenced on February 17, 2026, at its West Advocate natural clean hydrogen project in Cumberland County, Nova Scotia. Maritime Drilling Inc. has mobilized to site and drilling is actively underway as part of the Company's planned subsurface testing program.



The initiation of drilling represents the execution phase of QIMC's structured exploration strategy in the Cumberland Basin, transitioning from multi-season surface geochemical surveys and structural interpretation to direct subsurface evaluation of high-priority fault-controlled targets.

The upcoming drill program is designed to intersect fault and fracture systems interpreted to act as advective pathways for migration and accumulation.

John Karagiannidis, Chief Executive Officer of QIMC, physically present on the drilling site commented: "With the drill now turning at West Advocate, we entered the subsurface testing phase on February 17, 2026, of our Nova Scotia hydrogen program. Following systematic surface data collection, structural interpretation, and permitting, we are now executing on clearly defined structural targets within the Cumberland Basin. Our focus remains disciplined operational execution as we advance this next stage of development."

Mobilization of the drill rig marks the operational execution phase of QIMC's Nova Scotia program.

Strategic Importance of West Advocate

West Advocate forms part of QIMC's expanding Cumberland Basin portfolio in Nova Scotia, where multi-season soil-gas surveys have identified coherent and repeatable anomalies interpreted to be structurally controlled.

The Company's integrated exploration and development work to date has included:

High-density soil-gas hydrogen, radon/thoron sampling;

Structural and fault interpretation;

Surface geological mapping;

Basin-margin structural analysis;

Target refinement based on anomaly clustering and structural intersections.

Advancing a Scalable and Repeatable Platform

West Advocate is part of QIMC's broader Nova Scotia and North American execution strategy, where multiple target zones have been advanced through staged exploration and development. The Company continues to apply a structured, repeatable exploration methodology aimed at identifying structurally controlled systems.

The commencement of drilling represents a critical inflection point in converting surface geochemical anomalies into subsurface geological confirmation.

