Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) ("QMET") is pleased to announce the commencement of the soil sampling and exploration natural hydrogen program in Nova Scotia. This strategic initiative, focused specifically on natural clean hydrogen, is being conducted in collaboration with Québec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC"), the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique ("INRS"), and the Temiscamingue First Nations.

Led by QIMC and INRS, this soil sampling program leverages their successful exploration model and proven expertise developed at their St-Bruno-de-Guigues project in Quebec. The initiative aims to identify and evaluate natural hydrogen assets, advancing the understanding of Nova Scotia's geological formations for this clean energy resource.

Importantly, the program will benefit from the active participation of the Temiscamingue First Nations, whose traditional ecological knowledge and commitment to sustainable resource management will enhance the integrity and scope of the exploration activities.

"We are proud to collaborate with QIMC, INRS, and the Temiscamingue First Nations, in exploring and developing natural clean hydrogen in Nova Scotia," said Richard Penn, CEO of Q Precious & Battery Metals, "This partnership aligns with our commitment to responsible development and highlights our dedication to building strong relationships with local communities."

The program will consist of non-invasive soil gas sampling techniques and geophysical surveys. The data collected will guide phase 2 and phase 3 of the program developed and implemented by QIMC and INRS.

QMET remains committed to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and the pursuit of sustainable development opportunities that align with Nova Scotia's broader energy and environmental objectives.

Forward-Looking Statements

