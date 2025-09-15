Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its U.S. special purpose vehicle, Orvian Natural Resources I LLC ("Orvian"), has successfully acquired a key land package of over 12,000 acres in the world-renowned Mesabi Iron Range district of Minnesota. Secured through a prospecting agreement with RGGS Land and Minerals Ltd, this acquisition strengthens QIMC's position at the leader of clean natural hydrogen exploration and development in North America.

The Mesabi Iron Range, historically recognized for its iron ore production, is increasingly viewed as highly prospective for natural hydrogen resources. This acquisition positions Orvian and QIMC at the forefront of the emerging US clean natural hydrogen sector.

"Securing such a significant land package in the Mesabi Iron Range is a milestone achievement for Orvian and QIMC," said John Karagiannidis, CEO of Quebec Innovative Materials. "We firmly believe clean natural hydrogen will play a transformative role in the global clean energy markets, and this acquisition provides us with a strong foothold in a highly prospective region. We are excited to advance development with Orvian, RGGS, and the State of Minnesota."

As part of this initiative, John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC and Pr. Marc Richer-LaFlèche of INRS (Institut national de la recherche scientific) spent several days in Minnesota last week, meeting with stakeholders and visiting the of region. The Company extends its gratitude to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for their warm hospitality and support during this visit.

"We are proud to be advancing this opportunity alongside QIMC through our partnership in Orvian," said Jorge Ruiz del Vizo, senior partner of Black Tree Energy. "Natural hydrogen represents one of the most exciting frontiers in the global energy markets, and Minnesota's Mesabi Range provides an exceptional foundation for long-term success. Together with RGGS and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, we look forward to unlocking the clean energy potential of this district and beyond."

"We are also looking forward to building strong working relationships not only in Minnesota, but also in other U.S. states as we continue to collaborate with RGGS and expand our clean hydrogen initiatives," added John Karagiannidis, president of QIMC.

Corporate Update

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. is also pleased to announce the appointment of André Turmel as Executive Chairman. Mr. Turmel brings over 25 years of experience in the renewable energy sector to his new role. He has been a senior partner at Fasken LLP, one of Canada's largest law firms, where he specialized in energy, natural resources, and climate change law, and has been recognized by Best Lawyers in Canada in Energy Law since 2006. At Fasken, Mr. Turmel co-led the firm's Global Energy Group. He has served as Chair of the Canadian Bar Association - National Environment, Energy and Natural Resources Law Section and as Chair of the Foundation of the Partners of the Biosphere of Montreal (Water, Ecosystem and Climate Change Museum of Environment Canada).

Mr. Turmel has extensive knowledge of North American energy markets and has negotiated and been involved in numerous energy-related transactions in Canada and abroad. In recent years, he has focused on the hydrogen sector, collaborating with developers and governments. A frequent speaker and author on energy and climate change issues, Mr. Turmel also serves on the Board of Hydrogène Québec and is a member of its Executive Committee. He is a member of the Québec Bar and holds an LL.B. from Université de Sherbrooke, an LL.M. and B.Sc. from Université de Montréal.

About Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of North America's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Québec, Nova Scotia and Minnesota (US), QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

