WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC):Earnings: $1.264 billion in Q4 vs. -$535 million in the same period last year. EPS: $8.66 in Q4 vs. -$3.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Northrop Grumman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $932 million or $6.39 per share for the period.Revenue: $10.686 billion in Q4 vs. $10.638 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX