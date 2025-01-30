WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $287 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $228 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $2.188 billion from $2.287 billion last year.Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $287 Mln. vs. $228 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $2.188 Bln vs. $2.287 Bln last year.For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect revenue of about $8.5 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $8.55 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX