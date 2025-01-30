WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $109.7 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $137.3 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.Excluding items, A.O. Smith Corp reported adjusted earnings of $124.1 million or $0.85 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 7.7% to $912.4 million from $988.1 million last year.A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $109.7 Mln. vs. $137.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $912.4 Mln vs. $988.1 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX