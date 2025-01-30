S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings. Net income of $33.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $32.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 and net income of $37.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income was $131.3 million for 2024 compared to net income of $144.8 million for 2023. Earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $3.41 for 2024 compared to $3.74 in 2023. S&T had record net income and EPS in 2023 related to the impact of rising interest rates on net interest income.

Fourth Quarter of 2024 Highlights:

Strong return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.37%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.57% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 13.25% compared to ROA of 1.35%, ROE of 9.58% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 13.35% for the third quarter of 2024.

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) was 1.72% compared to 1.78% for the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) was solid at 3.77% compared to 3.82% in the third quarter of 2024.

Total portfolio loans increased $53.9 million, or 2.79% annualized, compared to September 30, 2024.

Total deposits increased $128.3 million, including customer deposit growth of $78.3 million, or 4.15% annualized, and higher brokered deposits of $50.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Asset quality improvement drove a provision for credit losses of negative $2.5 million compared to negative $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net recoveries were $0.1 million compared to net charge-offs of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Nonperforming assets remained low at $27.9 million, or 0.36% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO), compared to $31.9 million, or 0.41%, at September 30, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Highlights:

Full year 2024 results remained strong after having record net income and EPS in 2023 related to the impact of rising interest rates.

Net income was $131.3 million compared to $144.8 million for 2023 and EPS was $3.41 per diluted share compared to $3.74 in 2023.

Strong return metrics with ROA of 1.37%, ROE of 9.86% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 13.84% compared to ROA of 1.56%, ROE of 11.80% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 17.15% for the prior year.

PPNR (non-GAAP) was 1.77% compared to 2.12% in the prior year.

NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was solid at 3.82% compared to 4.13% for the prior year.

Total deposits increased $261.3 million compared to 2023. Customer deposit growth of $411.7 million, or 5.76%, was offset by lower brokered deposits of $150.4 million.

Total portfolio loans increased $89.6 million, or 1.17%, compared to December 31, 2023.

Improvement in asset quality drove a provision for credit losses of only $0.1 million compared to $17.9 million in 2023.

Net charge-offs were $8.3 million, or 0.11% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $13.2 million, or 0.18% of average loans, in the prior year.

Nonperforming assets remained low at $27.9 million, or 0.36% of total loans plus OREO, compared to $23.0 million, or 0.30%, at December 31, 2023.

"I'm incredibly proud of our results for the fourth quarter and all that we achieved in 2024," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Our performance was driven through meaningful progress on our key business drivers, including consistent growth in our customer deposit franchise and ongoing improvement in asset quality. We achieved excellent return and profitability metrics and have record levels of capital. We remain steadfast in our commitment to living our people-forward purpose every day as evidenced by our industry leading customer and employee loyalty. As we enter 2025, we do so with great momentum and optimism about S&T's growth prospects."

Fourth Quarter of 2024 Results (three months ended December 31, 2024)

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $83.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $84.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease of $1.2 million in net interest income was driven by lower interest income on loans due to a decline in interest rates which was partially offset by lower funding costs. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was 3.77% compared to 3.82% in the prior quarter. The yield on total average earning assets decreased 15 basis points to 5.78% compared to 5.93% in the third quarter of 2024. Total average interest-bearing liability costs decreased 14 basis points to 3.03% compared to 3.17% in the third quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

Asset quality continued to improve in the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses was negative $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to negative $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in the provision for credit losses primarily related to a lower allowance for credit losses driven by decreases in criticized and classified loans and net recoveries compared to the prior quarter. Net loan recoveries were $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net loan charge-offs of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses was $101.5 million, or 1.31% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024 compared to $104.3 million, or 1.36%, at September 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO was low at 0.36% at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.41% at September 30, 2024.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $0.8 million to $11.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.6 million realized loss related to the repositioning of securities into longer duration, higher-yielding securities in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a similar $2.2 million realized loss on the sale of securities in the third quarter of 2024. Noninterest expense was $55.4 million in both the fourth and third quarters of 2024. Expenses were relatively consistent quarter over quarter with salaries and benefits lower by $0.5 million due to a decrease in incentives.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.7 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $9.6 billion at September 30, 2024. Total portfolio loans increased $53.9 million, or 2.79% annualized, compared to September 30, 2024. The consumer loan portfolio increased $35.2 million with growth in residential mortgages of $37.0 million compared to September 30, 2024. The commercial loan portfolio increased $18.7 million with growth in commercial real estate of $60.1 million partially offset by a decrease in commercial construction of $33.6 million and a decrease in commercial and industrial of $7.8 million compared to September 30, 2024. Total deposits increased $128.3 million compared to September 30, 2024. Certificates of Deposits (CDs) increased $96.6 million which included $50.0 million of additional brokered CDs compared to September 30, 2024. Demand deposits increased $27.7 million, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $39.5 million and money market deposits decreased $33.8 million compared to September 30, 2024. Total borrowings decreased $88.1 million to $250.3 million compared to $338.4 million at September 30, 2024 primarily related to deposit growth.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Full Year 2024 Results (twelve months ended December 31, 2024)

Net income was $131.3 million for 2024 compared to net income of $144.8 million for 2023. EPS was $3.41 compared to $3.74 in 2023. S&T had record net income and EPS in 2023 related to the impact of rising interest rates on net interest income.

Net interest income decreased $14.6 million, or 4.18%, to $334.8 million compared to $349.4 million in 2023. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 31 basis points to 3.82% compared to 4.13% for 2023. The decreases in both net interest income and NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) were primarily due to the impact of higher interest rates on funding costs in 2024. While higher interest rates positively impacted interest income, the increase in interest income was more than offset by higher interest expense. The yield on total average earning assets increased 23 basis points to 5.87% compared to 5.64% in 2023. Total average interest-bearing liability costs increased 75 basis points to 3.09% compared to 2.34% in 2023 due in part to a shift to higher-costing money market and certificates of deposit.

Noninterest income decreased $8.5 million to $49.1 million compared to $57.6 million in the prior year. The decrease was mainly related to $7.9 million of realized losses from the repositioning of securities into longer duration, higher-yielding securities. Other noninterest income decreased $0.8 million primarily related to a gain of $3.9 million on the sale of OREO in 2023 compared to a $3.5 million gain from the exchange offer for Visa Class B-1 common stock in 2024.

Noninterest expense increased $8.6 million, or 4.09%, to $218.9 million compared to $210.3 million in 2023. Salaries and employee benefits increased $10.5 million primarily due to annual merit increases, the acquisition of talent and higher incentives and medical costs. Offsetting the increase in salaries and benefits were decreases in professional services and legal of $2.4 million and other noninterest expense of $3.2 million compared to 2023. The decrease in professional services and legal was primarily due to higher consulting expense in 2023 compared to 2024. The decrease in other noninterest expense was due to a decrease of $2.1 million related to the adoption of new accounting guidance for tax credit equity investments where the amortization of these investments is now included in tax expense versus other expense in 2023 and a $2.1 million decrease in loan collection and appraisal expense compared to 2023.

Asset quality improved substantially in 2024 driving a lower allowance for credit losses and minimal provision for credit losses. The provision for credit losses was only $0.1 million compared to $17.9 million for 2023 primarily due to lower criticized and classified loans and lower net charge-offs. Net loan charge-offs were $8.3 million for 2024 compared to $13.2 million for 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 1.31% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2024 compared to 1.41% at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets remained low at $27.9 million compared to $23.0 million in the prior year resulting in a nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO ratio of 0.36% compared to 0.30% at December 31, 2023.

Dividend

S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.34 per share cash dividend on January 29, 2025. This is an increase of $0.01, or 3.03%, compared to a $0.33 per share cash dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable February 27, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 13, 2025. Dividends declared in 2024 increased $0.04, or 3.10%, to $1.33 compared to $1.29 for 2023.

Conference Call

S&T will host its fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 30, 2025. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp, Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at www.stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.7 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholder's equity, pre-provision net revenue to average assets, efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2024

2024

2023



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $117,334

$120,907

$117,443

Investment Securities:











Taxable 10,167

10,221

8,491

Tax-exempt 164

165

210

Dividends 214

181

562

Total Interest and Dividend Income 127,879

131,474

126,706















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 40,627

42,493

32,921

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other 3,994

4,504

8,676

Total Interest Expense 44,621

46,997

41,597















NET INTEREST INCOME 83,258

84,477

85,109

Provision for credit losses (2,462)

(454)

943

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 85,720

84,931

84,166















NONINTEREST INCOME











Loss on sale of securities (2,592)

(2,199)

-

Debit and credit card 4,627

4,688

4,540

Service charges on deposit accounts 4,175

4,181

4,129

Wealth management 3,151

3,071

3,050

Other 1,710

2,136

6,342

Total Noninterest Income 11,071

11,877

18,061















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 30,816

31,274

30,949

Data processing and information technology 5,338

5,003

4,523

Occupancy 3,755

3,828

3,598

Furniture, equipment and software 3,295

3,410

3,734

Other taxes 2,274

1,874

1,870

Marketing 1,622

1,382

1,435

Professional services and legal 1,116

1,229

1,968

FDIC insurance 1,045

1,054

1,049

Other noninterest expense 6,184

6,311

7,077

Total Noninterest Expense 55,445

55,365

56,203

Income Before Taxes 41,346

41,443

46,024

Income tax expense 8,281

8,853

8,977

Net Income $33,065

$32,590

$37,047















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 38,259,449

38,259,730

38,232,806

Average shares outstanding - diluted 38,570,784

38,560,409

38,379,493

Diluted earnings per share $0.86

$0.85

$0.96

Dividends declared per share $0.34

$0.33

$0.33

Dividend yield (annualized) 3.56 %

3.15 %

3.95 %

Dividends paid to net income 41.32 %

38.77 %

34.04 %

Book value $36.08

$35.96

$33.57

Tangible book value (1) $26.25

$26.13

$23.72

Market value $38.22

$41.97

$33.42















Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Return on average assets 1.37 %

1.35 %

1.55 %

Return on average shareholders' equity 9.57 %

9.58 %

11.79 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2) 13.25 %

13.35 %

17.00 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(3) 1.72 %

1.78 %

1.97 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4) 56.93 %

55.88 %

54.12 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2024

2023

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees



$476,382

$443,124

Investment Securities:











Taxable



37,744

31,611

Tax-exempt



690

852

Dividends



1,056

2,314

Total Interest and Dividend Income



515,872

477,901















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits



159,411

92,836

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other



21,655

35,655

Total Interest Expense



181,066

128,491















NET INTEREST INCOME



334,806

349,410

Provision for credit losses



133

17,892

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



334,673

331,518















NONINTEREST INCOME











Loss on sale of securities



(7,938)

-

Debit and credit card



18,263

18,248

Service charges on deposit accounts



16,273

16,193

Wealth management



12,259

12,186

Other



10,226

10,993

Total Noninterest Income



49,083

57,620















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits



121,990

111,462

Data processing and information technology



19,510

17,437

Occupancy



15,102

14,814

Furniture, equipment and software



13,559

12,912

Other Taxes



7,452

6,813

Marketing



6,351

6,488

Professional services and legal



5,468

7,823

FDIC insurance



4,201

4,122

Other noninterest expense



25,305

28,463

Total Noninterest Expense



218,938

210,334

Income Before Taxes



164,818

178,804

Income tax expense



33,553

34,023















Net Income



$131,265

$144,781















Per Share Data











Average shares outstanding - diluted



38,523,688

38,655,405

Diluted earnings per share



$3.41

$3.74

Dividends declared per share



$1.33

$1.29

Dividends paid to net income



38.83 %

34.33 %















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets



1.37 %

1.56 %

Return on average shareholders' equity



9.86 %

11.80 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(5)



13.84 %

17.15 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(6)



1.77 %

2.12 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE)(7)



55.99 %

51.35 %













































S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2024

2024

2023



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $244,820

$228,090

$233,612

Securities available for sale, at fair value 987,591

1,011,312

970,391

Loans held for sale -

307

153

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 3,388,017

3,327,895

3,357,603

Commercial and industrial 1,540,397

1,548,172

1,642,106

Commercial construction 352,886

386,509

363,284

Total Commercial Loans 5,281,300

5,262,576

5,362,993

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 1,649,639

1,612,629

1,461,097

Home equity 653,756

645,966

650,666

Installment and other consumer 104,757

105,235

114,897

Consumer construction 53,506

62,648

63,688

Total Consumer Loans 2,461,658

2,426,478

2,290,348

Total Portfolio Loans 7,742,958

7,689,054

7,653,341

Allowance for credit losses (101,494)

(104,321)

(107,966)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net 7,641,464

7,584,733

7,545,375

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 15,231

11,484

25,082

Goodwill 373,424

373,424

373,424

Other Intangible assets, net 3,055

3,173

4,059

Other assets 392,387

371,424

399,430

Total Assets $9,657,972

$9,583,947

$9,551,526















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $2,185,242

$2,157,537

$2,221,942

Interest-bearing demand 812,768

773,224

825,787

Money market 2,040,285

2,074,095

1,941,842

Savings 877,859

879,653

950,546

Certificates of deposit 1,866,963

1,770,332

1,581,652

Total Deposits 7,783,117

7,654,841

7,521,769















Borrowings:











Short-term borrowings 150,000

225,000

415,000

Long-term borrowings 50,896

64,015

39,277

Junior subordinated debt securities 49,418

49,403

49,358

Total Borrowings 250,314

338,418

503,635

Other liabilities 244,247

214,934

242,677

Total Liabilities 8,277,678

8,208,193

8,268,081















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 1,380,294

1,375,754

1,283,445

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,657,972

$9,583,947

$9,551,526















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 14.29 %

14.35 %

13.44 %

Tangible common equity / tangible assets(8) 10.82 %

10.86 %

9.88 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.98 %

11.70 %

11.21 %

Common equity tier 1 capital 14.58 %

14.37 %

13.37 %

Risk-based capital - tier 1 14.90 %

14.70 %

13.69 %

Risk-based capital - total 16.49 %

16.28 %

15.27 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2024

2024

2023



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)











ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits with banks $172,179 4.85 % $200,301 5.44 % $149,985 5.92 % Securities, at fair value 992,653 3.34 % 990,375 3.12 % 956,107 2.75 % Loans held for sale 117 6.61 % 20 6.77 % 57 7.25 % Commercial real estate 3,328,052 5.83 % 3,298,619 5.96 % 3,312,509 5.86 % Commercial and industrial 1,538,983 6.92 % 1,566,145 7.39 % 1,621,091 7.29 % Commercial construction 368,566 7.99 % 406,321 7.82 % 381,294 7.55 % Total Commercial Loans 5,235,601 6.30 % 5,271,085 6.53 % 5,314,894 6.42 % Residential mortgage 1,635,313 5.14 % 1,589,791 5.11 % 1,417,891 4.81 % Home equity 649,152 6.66 % 642,384 7.01 % 650,721 6.94 % Installment and other consumer 105,478 8.18 % 103,390 8.65 % 114,720 9.15 % Consumer construction 56,165 6.70 % 62,998 6.42 % 62,850 5.22 % Total Consumer Loans 2,446,108 5.71 % 2,398,563 5.81 % 2,246,182 5.66 % Total Portfolio Loans 7,681,709 6.11 % 7,669,648 6.30 % 7,561,076 6.19 % Total Loans 7,681,826 6.11 % 7,669,668 6.30 % 7,561,133 6.19 % Total other earning assets 13,680 6.59 % 15,413 6.21 % 37,502 7.23 % Total Interest-earning Assets 8,860,338 5.78 % 8,875,757 5.93 % 8,704,727 5.81 % Noninterest-earning assets 711,374

744,609

768,942

Total Assets $9,571,712

$9,620,366

$9,473,669















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing demand $780,396 1.03 % $785,854 1.11 % $836,771 1.03 % Money market 2,060,103 3.17 % 2,051,754 3.40 % 1,843,338 2.98 % Savings 874,699 0.70 % 891,952 0.75 % 957,903 0.57 % Certificates of deposit 1,818,755 4.52 % 1,825,530 4.60 % 1,533,266 4.02 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 5,533,953 2.92 % 5,555,090 3.04 % 5,171,278 2.53 % Short-term borrowings 159,011 4.84 % 202,500 4.88 % 435,060 5.75 % Long-term borrowings 66,364 3.76 % 40,383 4.47 % 39,341 4.53 % Junior subordinated debt securities 49,408 7.69 % 49,394 8.11 % 49,350 8.25 % Total Borrowings 274,783 5.09 % 292,277 5.37 % 523,751 5.90 % Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities 40,055 4.71 % 41,038 5.36 % 65,547 5.40 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 5,848,791 3.03 % 5,888,405 3.17 % 5,760,576 2.86 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,348,014

2,377,914

2,466,063

Shareholders' equity 1,374,907

1,354,047

1,247,030

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,571,712

$9,620,366

$9,473,669















Net Interest Margin (9)

3.77 %

3.82 %

3.92 %















S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)



2024

2023

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)











ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$165,275 5.36 % $141,954 5.17 % Securities, at fair value



977,896 3.05 % 976,095 2.61 % Loans held for sale



85 6.95 % 121 6.71 % Commercial real estate



3,334,518 5.92 % 3,216,593 5.70 % Commercial and industrial



1,584,309 7.26 % 1,665,630 7.10 % Commercial construction



378,755 7.84 % 381,838 7.55 % Total Commercial Loans



5,297,582 6.46 % 5,264,061 6.27 % Residential mortgage



1,558,277 5.05 % 1,282,078 4.62 % Home equity



646,085 6.92 % 648,525 6.65 % Installment and other consumer



106,260 8.52 % 117,807 8.43 % Consumer construction



65,402 6.14 % 51,146 4.81 % Total Consumer Loans



2,376,024 5.74 % 2,099,556 5.46 % Total Portfolio Loans



7,673,606 6.24 % 7,363,617 6.04 % Total Loans



7,673,691 6.24 % 7,363,738 6.04 % Total other earning assets



18,606 6.82 % 37,988 7.04 % Total Interest-earning Assets



8,835,468 5.87 % 8,519,775 5.64 % Noninterest-earning assets



737,366

756,481

Total Assets



$9,572,834

$9,276,256















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing demand



$804,387 1.10 % $844,588 0.72 % Money market



1,993,053 3.24 % 1,677,584 2.33 % Savings



905,351 0.69 % 1,020,314 0.43 % Certificates of deposit



1,764,661 4.51 % 1,302,478 3.30 % Total Interest-bearing deposits



5,467,452 2.92 % 4,844,964 1.92 % Short-term borrowings



257,524 5.12 % 500,421 5.44 % Long-term borrowings



46,306 4.24 % 31,706 4.20 % Junior subordinated debt securities



49,386 8.05 % 52,215 7.87 % Total Borrowings



353,216 5.41 % 584,342 5.59 % Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities



47,727 5.26 % 58,135 5.12 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



5,868,395 3.09 % 5,487,441 2.34 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,373,569

2,561,483

Shareholders' equity



1,330,870

1,227,332

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,572,834

$9,276,256















Net Interest Margin (10)





3.82 %

4.13 %

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2024

2024

2023



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Nonaccrual Loans











Commercial loans:

% Loans

% Loans

% Loans Commercial real estate $4,173 0.12 % $14,877 0.45 % $7,267 0.22 % Commercial and industrial 12,570 0.82 % 5,789 0.37 % 3,244 0.20 % Commercial construction - - % 3,416 0.88 % 4,960 1.37 % Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans 16,743 0.32 % 24,082 0.46 % 15,471 0.29 % Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 7,628 0.46 % 4,478 0.28 % 4,579 0.31 % Home equity 3,336 0.51 % 3,065 0.47 % 2,567 0.39 % Installment and other consumer 230 0.22 % 264 0.25 % 330 0.29 % Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans 11,194 0.45 % 7,807 0.32 % 7,476 0.33 % Total Nonaccrual Loans $27,937 0.36 % $31,889 0.41 % $22,947 0.30 %





2024

2024

2023



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs











Charge-offs $1,964

$2,440

$3,880

Recoveries (2,022)

(303)

(260)

Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs ($58)

$2,137

$3,620















Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate ($1,359)

$47

$1,690

Commercial and industrial 1,139

1,255

949

Commercial construction -

-

451

Total Commercial Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs (220)

1,302

3,090

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 10

(5)

(3)

Home equity 114

580

148

Installment and other consumer 38

260

385

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs 162

835

530

Total Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-offs ($58)

$2,137

$3,620



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)



2024

2023

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs



$12,187

$24,638

Recoveries



(3,907)

(11,456)

Net Loan Charge-offs



$8,280

$13,182















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Customer fraud



$-

($9,329)

Commercial real estate



3,547

622

Commercial and industrial



2,686

20,068

Commercial construction



-

449

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



6,233

11,810

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage



45

(6)

Home equity



1,073

238

Installment and other consumer



929

1,140

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



2,047

1,372

Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$8,280

$13,182



















2024

2024

2023



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonaccrual loans $27,937

$31,889

$22,947

OREO 8

-

75

Total nonperforming assets 27,945

31,889

23,022

Nonaccrual loans / total loans 0.36 %

0.41 %

0.30 %

Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO 0.36 %

0.41 %

0.30 %

Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans 1.31 %

1.36 %

1.41 %

Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans 363 %

327 %

471 %

Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs ($58)

$2,138

$3,620

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) / average loans 0.00 %

0.11 %

0.19 %









Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)



2024

2023

Asset Quality Data











Net loan charge-offs



$8,280

$13,182

Net loan charge-offs / average loans



0.11 %

0.18 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



2024

2024

2023



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars and shares in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,380,294

$1,375,754

$1,283,445

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,837)

(375,931)

(376,631)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,004,457

$999,823

$906,814

Common shares outstanding 38,259

38,260

38,233

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $26.25

$26.13

$23.72

Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.













(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized) $131,541

$129,652

$146,980

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax 858

893

1,003

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $132,399

$130,545

$147,983















Average total shareholders' equity $1,374,907

$1,354,047

$1,247,030

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,879)

(376,048)

(376,761)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $999,028

$977,999

$870,269

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 13.25 %

13.35 %

17.00 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.













(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes $41,346

$41,443

$46,024

Plus: net losses on sale of securities 2,592

2,199

-

Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange (186)

(150)

-

Plus: Provision for credit losses (2,462)

(454)

943

Total $41,290

$43,038

$46,967

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $164,262

$171,216

$186,336

Average assets $9,571,712

$9,620,366

$9,473,669

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.72 %

1.78 %

1.97 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.













(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense $55,445

$55,365

$56,203















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $83,258

$84,477

$85,109

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 660

671

683

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 83,918

85,148

85,792

Noninterest income 11,071

11,877

18,061

Plus: net losses on sale of securities 2,592

2,199

-

Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange (186)

(150)

-

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $97,395

$99,074

$103,853

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 56.93 %

55.88 %

54.12 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.















S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)



2024

2023

(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income



$131,265

$144,781

Plus: amortization of intangibles, net of tax



904

1,042

Net income before amortization of intangibles



$132,169

$145,823















Average total shareholders' equity



$1,330,870

$1,227,332

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(376,181)

(377,157)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$954,689

$850,175

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



13.84 %

17.15 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a key profitability metric used by management to measure financial performance.













(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes



$164,818

$178,804

Plus: net losses on sale of securities



7,938

0

Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange



(3,492)

0

Plus: Provision for credit losses



133

17,892

Total



$169,397

$196,696

Average assets



$9,572,834

$9,276,256

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.77 %

2.12 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.













(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense



$218,938

$210,334















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$334,806

$349,410

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



2,706

2,550

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



337,512

351,960

Noninterest income



49,083

57,620

Plus: net losses on sale of securities



7,938

-

Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange



(3,492)

-

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$391,041

$409,580

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



55.99 %

51.35 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.













(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income



$515,872

$477,901

Less: interest expense



(181,066)

(128,491)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



334,806

349,410

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



2,706

2,550

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$337,512

$351,960

Average interest-earning assets



$8,835,468

$8,519,775

Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.82 %

4.13 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



2024

2024

2023



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(8) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,380,294

$1,375,754

$1,283,445

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,837)

(375,931)

(376,631)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,004,457

$999,823

$906,814















Total assets $9,657,972

$9,583,947

$9,551,526

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,837)

(375,931)

(376,631)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,282,135

$9,208,016

$9,174,895

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.82 %

10.86 %

9.88 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.













(9) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income $127,879

$131,474

$126,706

Less: interest expense (44,621)

(46,997)

(41,597)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 83,258

84,477

85,109

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 660

671

683

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $83,918

$85,148

$85,792

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $333,848

$338,741

$340,370

Average interest-earning assets $8,860,338

$8,875,757

$8,704,727

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.77 %

3.82 %

3.92 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.















